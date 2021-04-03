Total Cabo Delcado removes all employees from the gas project

JN / Agent 9:07 pm last night

Following the 24th attack on Palma, the rest of the crew maintained at the gas project in northern Mozambique withdrew the bulk of the oil this Friday, different sources told Lusa with action.

The same sources said that the full withdrawal would involve subcontractors and outgoing workers by sea and air in the area of ​​the largest private investment taking place in Africa.

The Mozambican TV channel STV said on Friday that a boat with project crews about 200 kilometers south of the provincial capital, Pemba, was due to arrive overnight, with the 90-person plane mostly displaced, without time expected. Apungi aerial.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a total of 23,000 people have been displaced by the project (Kyotunda and Apungi), half a dozen kilometers south of the village.

The area is managed by the Mozambican Security and Defense Forces (SDS), which is on the ground trying to regain control of Palma.

Contrary to what is happening, Pemba has been in touch with the public welcome that the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) did not operate a five-round flight between Pemba and Apungi this Friday to recover the most vulnerable cases among displaced people.

Lusa could not be reached for comment.

Contacting Lusa clarified the whole of Afungi’s departure and its subsequent implications.

A spokesman for the Mozambican National Disaster Management Agency (INGD) acknowledged that there could be functional “restrictions” on the movement of IDPs, without elaborating, but told Lusa that the agency “continues to comply with its duty to assist.” Overall continues to be one of the population and one of the key partners.

A spokesman said the INGD Director Cabo Delgado would use the ship carrying the displaced people this week to monitor the planned transport activities by air and sea starting Saturday and it would be undergoing repairs.

The total withdrawal from the Palma district comes after the attack on the main city, which has caused an still unknown number of deaths and left about 10,000 people – an additional 23,000 reported by the oil company.

The attack contradicted the announcement that work would be gradually resumed after the first withdrawal of staff in January, following another attack nearby.

Supply by funders for the Mozambique LNG project is scheduled to begin earlier this month, according to a joint statement with the Mozambican government in total, released the day before the attack.