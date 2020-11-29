Tottenham Player Ratings: Mixed Joe Rotten Full Introduction Attackers Fight, But Spurs Lead

Hugo Loris

He recovered from an illness to play in the Derby and did well to push the Mount shot away from a distance until the final ten minutes. Made another stop to deny Grout in extra time. The final minutes show again that his concentration levels are important. 7

Serge Arier

Chelsea tested Mendy with a low opening shot from the edge of the box. Sometimes very advanced against City, including Sissoko. Like many of his teammates, his final ball was no better. 7

Joe Roden

It was very vocal from the start, despite some tense initial moments, including a mistake that led to Werner’s rejected strike. Really grew up in the game with some important titles, but made a funny mistake late with a weak title that only fell to Giroud, and Loris only denied him. A promising first Premier League start, but he needs to learn from two mistakes. 7

Eric Dyer

Sometimes passing some iffy, especially from a distance trying to take the team players. However, his defense was excellent and Chelsea struggled to overcome him. Had it not been for some of those bad passes he would have scored even higher. 8

Sergio Regulon

He got up to the left in the first half, defended well overall and took the yellow card for the team in the second period. 7

Moussa Sisoko

Covered a lot of ground, but was often panicked when he had the ball in the advanced areas and had to release it. 6

Pierre-Emily Hodgson

Spurs pressed in half and Chelsea plagued the players. He was a cleaner for most of the game. 7

Tangui Nomble

Chelsea were stunned by two pirates and his fast legs in the first half. Won one or two free-kicks in the second half, but faded a little early in the third half of the week. 7

Steven Bergwign

A good spurs fired an early shot over the cross following the break. On many occasions he worked hard with his final ball. He picked up a yellow card early in the second half, but it took almost 90 minutes to convert. 5

Son Hyung-min

He didn’t see much of the ball for long in the game, and when he put it on, he didn’t do much of it. 4

Harry Kane

Spurs started several counterattacks in the first half, but it was hard to come in second and touch the ball. 5

Each Football.London We bring you Tottenham Bulletin’s latest news, exchange features and commentary pieces and key talking points for fans. You will not miss a single thing – you will get all the Spurs messages you need in your inbox. We also send out special newsletters when big stories break or when a special event occurs. How do you register? It’s easy and only takes a few seconds. Type in your email address in the box at the top of this article – or indeed any article in the Football. London Spurs section – labeled ‘Get the biggest daily stories by email’ and click ‘Subscribe’. That’s it, you’re all set. If you decide later that you no longer want to receive emails, click the unsubscribe link in the newsletter – but we do not think you will. For more details, Click here.

Subs

Young Lo Celso

Within half an hour of going Ndombele changed. In the end a great chance he didn’t shoot, didn’t pass, instead hit the ball out of the game. 4

Ben Davis

Bergwijen changed in the final minutes. ந / அ

Lucas Moura

The extra time came for the son. ந / அ