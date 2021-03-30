Touhou Hyouibana Common Anthony of Common Flowers (Switch) will be released worldwide on April 22

Phoenix announced it Touhou Hyouibana Common Antennae of common flowers There will be a global release for Switch and PS4. The title, which was already announced in Japan, will also be coming to the West on April 22 and can be chosen between playing in English or Japanese.

Developed in a partnership between Twilight Frontier and Team Shanghai Alice and originally released for PC in Japan, also known as Anthony Doho 15.5 of Common Flowers. The fight game is described by the publisher as follows:

Groups of magical women from the Doho project face each other in 2D battle, in which the characters can deceive up or down to prepare their attacks. The primary fighter brings one of his three writing cards into battle with special effects, while the secondary fighter makes aids and can change locations [com o primário] When needed. The Touhou Hyouibana Common has an easy-to-use control of the antennae of common flowers, with a joystick direction and a button worthy of the name Touhou, making strikes, throws, obstacles and bullet-hit attacks. This simplicity obscures a complex fighting system, rich in combos and advanced techniques. Learn how to use each character and discover the mystery of the right possession incident in Story mode, the last character is unlocked and the more difficulty you get after finishing it. Try each fighter in training mode and Vs. Test your skills in COM mode. Now is the time to use the world in local and online multiplayer. Doohoo fans can fight with two of the 19 stamped characters from the series, such as Reimu Hakurai and Kasen Ibaraki, and fight with 19 Genzokio levels. Officially, the 15.5th game of the Doohoo series, Doohoo Huipana Common Anthony of Common Flowers, features a story created under the supervision of series creator June, with a soundtrack and arrangements of favorite tracks owned by him and other composers. Doho.



Take a look at some of them Screen shots About the game: