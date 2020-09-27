Toyota Supra found a test in’Ring with a different engine?’

Rumored to be Toyota A more powerful engine above. Reports on the use of the S58 BMW M3 engine circulated as early as July of this year by sources that the information came from an insider scoop. Markus Flasch, president of the BMW M division, did not deny the possibility, but did not confirm that the probability was low.

These early reports should be taken lightly, but this spy video on YouTube State side supercar It claims to have found a black Supra testing other engines.

The speculation came from the observation that the engine sounds different in the video we inserted at the top. We think the difference is insignificant, and there are many possibilities, such as various aftermarket upgrades.

Again, the speculation supports the previous reports mentioned earlier. that much BMW M3The S58 is a highly likely candidate for use in the Supra GRMN, offering a very powerful 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton meters) of torque. This number is transmitted to the rear wheel via BMW’s 7-speed DCT.

Rumors are an interesting proposition, but it should be taken into account that BMW is not keen on lending M-injected engines to other automakers. The last thing this happened McLaren F1, Utilized the BMW S70 V12 power plant. As we mentioned, it is not impossible, but it is not possible.

Again, nothing has been confirmed at this point, so take these guesses with healthy salt. But do you think the Supra in the video above sounded differently? Let us know in the comments section below.