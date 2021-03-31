Track 6 Best Amazon Prime Original Content – Vogue

+



You will be forgiven for thinking that Amazon Prime is lagging behind in the global race for streaming dominance, but it is not so. 2020 was undoubtedly the Netflix year and the platform received 35 Oscar nominations recently, but Amazon came in sixth – with 12 nominations Metal sound, Three for the powerful piece A night in Miamii, hilarious two Borat: The next movie tape And one for a growing documentary Time.

Fortunately for subscribers, the 2021 plan should be even better. From a fictional epic led by Rosamond Bike, to Barry Jenkins’ first major trip on TV, these are the next releases to focus on.

Amazon Prime ‘Others’ Poster (Photo: Revelation / Amazon Prime Video)

1. Others (Scheduled for April 9)

Declared a continuing myth of terrorism in the United States, the first 10 episodes of Little Marvin Refrigerator are centered around a black family (Deborah Iorinde, Ashley Thomas, Melody Hurt, Shahadi Wright Joseph). Los Angeles white in the 1950s.

Initially enchanted by the environment they soon face hostile housewives, racist students and the conspiracy to evict them, while evil occult forces approach them at home. Its truly tragic scenery and scary soundtrack is sure to keep you up at night.

‘Without regret’ poster (Photo: Revelation / Amazon Prime Video)

2. Without regret (Released April 30)

After a year without big box office hits, Stefano Solima’s thunderous action movie will deliver the much-needed adrenaline rush. Michael P. Jordan is seeking justice for killing his pregnant wife as a U.S. Navy SEAL.

While your mission exposes a broader international conspiracy, you can expect tense gunfights, intense monologues, violent clashes and violent investigations inside the burning car.

View from ‘The Underground Railroad’ (Photo: Revelation / Amazon Prime Video)

3. ‘The Underground railway ‘ (Scheduled for May 14)

The most anticipated new television show of 2021, Barry Jenkins’ song adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name Coulson Whitehead, Promises to make an impact on the visual talent and emotion of its award winner Moonlight (2016) e If Peel Street can talk (2018).

Its cast has rising stars (Help Mbedu, Aaron Bear), The details of the period are very subtle and the plot – following two slaves escaping from a 19th century garden – will certainly have an impact.

4. The wheel of time (Scheduled for 2021)

Recently won at the Golden Globes I worry .

In a world not defined by time, he finds himself embarking on a dangerous journey with five young men, one of whom may be the reincarnation of a hero who was prophesied to save or destroy humanity. For pure escape, this would be an essential visualization.

5. Solos (Expected for 2021)

Created by David Weil Hunting .

Each actor is ready to shine his moment in seven episodes that take on separate adventures that are reminiscent of the need for human connection – a theme that will not resonate after a year of isolation.

6. Lord of the Rings (Scheduled for 2021)

Thousands of years have passed since the bloody wars depicted in the trilogy Lord of the Rings (2001 to 2003) and O Hobbit (2012 to 2014) by Peter Jackson, J.D. The study of the Middle Earth by Payne and Patrick McKay begins as relatively old and new characters in peacetime, and the question is whether evil will reappear.

Every bit of information about the show made us even more hungry, from the green New Zealand venues to the news that Saint Madin Morpit Clark will be playing Elf Galadriel. If anything can overcome ambition and vision Game of Thrones (2011 to 2019), this may be.