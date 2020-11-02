Home World Tracking cold and windy weather | weather

Nov 02, 2020 0 Comments
DEZ001>004-MDZ008-012-015-019-020-NJZ001-007>010-012>027-PAZ054-
055-060>062-070-071-101>106-020100-
New Castle-Kent-Inland Sussex-Delaware Beaches-Cecil-Kent MD-
Queen Annes-Talbot-Caroline-Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-
Somerset-Middlesex-Western Monmouth-Eastern Monmouth-Mercer-Salem-
Gloucester-Camden-Northwestern Burlington-Ocean-Cumberland-
Atlantic-Cape May-Atlantic Coastal Cape May-Coastal Atlantic-
Coastal Ocean-Southeastern Burlington-Carbon-Monroe-Berks-Lehigh-
Northampton-Delaware-Philadelphia-Western Chester-Eastern Chester-
Western Montgomery-Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks-
Including the cities of Wilmington, Dover, Georgetown, 
Rehoboth Beach, Elkton, Chestertown, Centreville, Easton, Denton, 
Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, 
New Brunswick, Freehold, Sandy Hook, Trenton, Pennsville, 
Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Jackson, 
Millville, Hammonton, Cape May Court House, Ocean City, 
Atlantic City, Long Beach Island, Wharton State Forest, 
Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Media, 
Philadelphia, Honey Brook, Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, 
Collegeville, Pottstown, Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, 
Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown
250 PM EST Sun Nov 1 2020

...SHOWERS WITH STRONG WIND GUSTS INTO THIS EVENING...

A strong cold front will sweep from west to east across eastern 
Pennsylvania, northeastern Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey early
this evening. Showers with locally gusty winds are expected 
between 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

The wind is forecast to gust up to 35 to 45 MPH, possibly 
bringing down some tree limbs and utility wires. There may be 
isolated lightning.

If you are outdoors and observe threatening weather, seek shelter
at once.

$$

