Trade balance surplus $ 51 billion per year | Brazil and politics

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Economy’s Foreign Trade Secretariat (Sussex), the trade balance in December was $ 41.6 million. In the same month of 2019, a surplus of $ 5.9 billion was recorded. By the end of December, the reserve had accumulated a surplus of US $ 50.994 billion in 2020, an increase of 7% over 2019.
Exports totaled $ 18.365 billion last month. The daily average was 5.3% lower than the same month in 2019. Imports reached US $ 18.406 billion and increased daily average by 39.9% over December of the previous year.
Exports in 2020 were US $ 209.920 billion, down 6.1% from the daily average compared to 2019. Imports were US $ 158.926 billion, down 9.7% on the same basis in comparison. .
Foreign Trade Secretary Lucas Feroz of the Ministry of Economy said that the recovery of domestic demand in 2021 is expected with the expectation of economic growth.
According to the OECD, the global economy is expected to grow by 4.2%, but with still high levels of uncertainty. The volume of world trade is expected to recover, he said.
A general picture of container terminals in the port of Santos. – Photo: Ana Paula Paiva / Veeram
