Train with new glass dome on the Colorado to Utah Rockies route

Travel + Leisure Reports The same company that operates luxury, glass dome trains in western Canada, Rocky Mountaineer, Plans to launch a new route from Denver to Moab from August 2021. This path is named Rockies to Rock Rocks, Two days with one night at a hotel in Glenwood Springs.









Arches National Park. Photo courtesy Rocky Mountaineer.





This train ride features outdoor views on glass-domed trains, great service when making good food and sleeping arrangements.









Photo courtesy Rocky Mountaineer.





The Rocky Mountaineer will bring a new luxury train ride to explore the historic railroad between Denver and Moab. Over the past 30 years, Rocky Mountaineer has been renowned for our world-class train travel experience, and we are now opening our new train experience in the region where rail travel history began. ” Said Peter Armstrong, Founder of Rocky Climber. “This area, with its spectacular scenery, national parks, and vast opportunities to explore, will delight millions.”

The two-day journey starts at 2 1,250 per person, and there are two class trips to derail trains on the Rocky Mountaineer Route Network: Silver Leaf and Gold Leaf. It is unclear from the website whether both will be available on the new track. Rocky Mountaineer currently operates three routes in western Canada between Vancouver and the Canadian Rockies cities of Banff, Lake Louis and Jasper.

Special Image Courtesy Rocky Mountaineer.

