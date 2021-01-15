Transformation Catalysts: Smart Cities and Open Data

Cities are changing and changing environments that have the potential to change and adapt to the conditions around them. From an urban planning point of view, the evolution of a city is based on predictable factors such as population growth, climatic conditions and resources. But natural disasters and extraordinary events, such as the Covit-19 epidemic that changed the dynamics around the world, show just how much ability is needed to respond quickly to sudden changes. Rather than smart cities, current needs point to the growth of adaptive cities, which are more capable of adapting to new processes, dynamics, practices and demographics. This capacity is not an issue to be solved in the future, but as a direction to be accepted now, to be accelerated and improved by investments in innovation.

Read more: Investment in smart cities will reach $ 203 billion worldwide by 2024

We are already experiencing population explosions in big city centers. According to the World Economic Forum, 68% of the world’s population will live in cities by 2050. Today, that percentage is 54%. This will lead to even more changes in essential services, and the government needs to think about tools to ensure that urban environments are safe, inclusive, agile, human, sustainable, creative, participatory and above all flexible. With the use of new technologies such as Big Data and the Internet of Things (IoT), the population growth trend is dangerous, but it can also be a catalyst for change and an opportunity to develop creative solutions to the problems inherent in society. Broad and accessible to people.

Therefore, urban innovation must accommodate these technologies, which will be essential for the integration and digitalization of spaces. For example, IoT is already developing trials around the world, additionally affecting social cohesion and governance in cities. Big Data contributes to people’s transparency and participation in issues that are essential to cities. In Dublin, the capital of Ireland, the Dublin organization provides people with information about the city, signals business opportunities related to solving social problems, stimulates start-ups, and stimulates citizen participation in the formulation of public policy. This is an example of how technology and information drive growth. In Brazil, the challenges for technological change are strong and include long-term issues such as infrastructure, logistics, political stability and training. Therefore, our challenges are even greater considering that agility is a key issue in planning and implementing changes in this environment.

As catalysts for change, smart cities need to base their changes on data that shows competent information for public administration decision making. Integrated services between the public and private sectors are the way to ensure low energy consumption, scaling, regression and the ability to access new services and applications, as well as the availability and capacity to process large amounts of data.

Finally, from an environmental point of view, cities today occupy only 2% of the Earth’s surface, according to data released by MIT’s Sensible City Lab. However, they make up more than 50% of the population, consuming 75% of all energy produced on the planet and producing 80% of carbon dioxide emissions. Therefore, making cities more sustainable and safer with the use of technological intelligence becomes a priority goal.

The debate over the use of technology in favor of quality of life in large urban centers is generally limited to concepts such as the shared economy and new work relationships, but it is necessary to go further in defining how technological innovation can play its role in creating cities. The best. This requires a digital infrastructure, including command and control centers, the integration of public services, the sustainability, the humanization of the relationship between people and the city, and the more creative economy that will reshape the way of life in big cities. The trend is to experience more profound, positive and lasting changes as Big Data becomes open data and allows citizens to participate in the decision-making process.

* Aurelie Dos is the Smart Cities Manager of Santos Green 4D