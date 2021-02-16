Home World Travel restrictions between Portugal and the UK should be lifted before the summer

Travel restrictions between Portugal and the UK should be lifted before the summer

Feb 16, 2021 0 Comments
Travel restrictions between Portugal and the UK should be lifted before the summer

In an interview with the British newspaper Daily Telegraph, Augusto Santos Silva explains, the limits in effect will still be in place for a few weeks, but did not specify how many.

“We hope that within a few weeks the situation will be resolved and normal relations between England and Portugal will be restored,” he said, adding that “he hopes the connection can be re-established before summer.”

Santos Silva also says that imprisonment in Portugal has reduced the number of Govt-19 infections.

The Foreign Minister therefore hopes that the Portugal-United Kingdom link may return before June.

Since January 23, flights to the UK have been suppressed due to the epidemic, a decision taken by the British administration a week earlier.

The minister considered it “useless” to add Portugal to the list of dangerous countries, and travelers to the UK had to spend ten days in a hotel designated by the authorities.

“There is no need to add Portugal to the red list this month because the (Portuguese) government has extended the ban on going abroad,” he justified. Augusto Santos Silva also claims that there are signs of variations identified in Brazil or South Africa.

READ  Bolzano was voted the most corrupt person of 2020

You May Also Like

Australia. Human remains are found inside the crocodile

Australia. Human remains are found inside the crocodile

Vaga de frio nos EUA deixa Texas com temperaturas de -18ºC

The cold wave in the United States leaves Texas with a temperature of -18ºC

Russia accuses Brussels of severing ties with the European Union

Russia accuses Brussels of severing ties with the European Union

Kamala Harris has occupied the historic mansion, but only for a short time

Kamala Harris has occupied the historic mansion, but only for a short time

Want to hear something positive about Covit-19? 12 good news about the evolution of the epidemic - Observer

Want to hear something positive about Covit-19? 12 good news about the evolution of the epidemic – Observer

122-year-olds lied at the age to get vaccinated against Govt-19

122-year-olds lied at the age to get vaccinated against Govt-19

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *