Travel restrictions between Portugal and the UK should be lifted before the summer

In an interview with the British newspaper Daily Telegraph, Augusto Santos Silva explains, the limits in effect will still be in place for a few weeks, but did not specify how many.

“We hope that within a few weeks the situation will be resolved and normal relations between England and Portugal will be restored,” he said, adding that “he hopes the connection can be re-established before summer.”

Santos Silva also says that imprisonment in Portugal has reduced the number of Govt-19 infections.

The Foreign Minister therefore hopes that the Portugal-United Kingdom link may return before June.

Since January 23, flights to the UK have been suppressed due to the epidemic, a decision taken by the British administration a week earlier.