Travis Scott announces that the PS5 is the most special marketing to see in 2020.

update: good. Now there are some contexts for this ad on PlayStation. According to PlayStation Blog Eric Lempel’s post, rapper, signed with the company as a “strategic creative partner.” Here’s a little more: “We’ve been told Travis is a big PlayStation fan, so we started talking with him to lead this unique partnership. Through our mutual passion for games and creativity, we plan to work with Travis and his Cactus Jack brand to create innovative projects that will delight our collective fans.” Perhaps it helps Cactus Jack Records appear to be dealing with Sony Music.

We’re still not sure what the collaboration will entail, but maybe you can expect clothing, music, and more. Maybe there’s a Travis Scott game?! Here’s what the rapper said about the partnership: “I’m really looking forward to showing off everything Cactus Jack has worked with the Sony and PlayStation teams. Most importantly, we’re excited to see how PlayStation fans and family react, and we look forward to working on the game with everyone soon!”

Original story: We don’t even know what to say about this! You can remember Travis Scott posted a picture a few weeks ago with the DualSense controller on his lap.. Well, I guess he filmed this.. advertisement? trailer? We don’t know what the hell is this, but it has already gained millions of views while highlighting the popularity of the rapper.

Now, what can you see here? Well, first we get a picture of the PlayStation 5’s engineers and designers wearing sneakers. Then we’ve got Travis Scott himself – at the PlayStation brand Nikes – to power the next generation of consoles. The ad looks like a monkey. Classic Maxell ad, Because the system literally blows away superstars. And that’s all…

