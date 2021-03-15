Tribuna Expresso | De Maria’s family was robbed and abducted while a player was on the field. Markinhos was another target

De Maria’s family was abducted and abducted as a player on the pitch this Sunday. The PSG footballer was replaced in the 62nd minute of the game against Nantes.

According to the French newspaper L’ipequipe, sports director Leonardo was called down to tell the truth as he stepped off the bench to advise coach Mauricio Pochettino. A few minutes later, Argentina sent Di Maria out, replacing him with a hand on his friend’s shoulder as Paredes arrived and led him into the dressing room.

But de Maria is not the only target: the RMC guarantees that the parents of defender Markinhos were also abducted during an attack. Two footballers live in the same area, and both incidents have been classified as “extremely violent”, especially the incidents of Di Maria, R.C.M.. “Le Parisian”, by contrast, Describes a less heavy scene: De Maria’s family did not notice the entrance of the thieves who had emptied a secure contents located on the upper floor.

At the end of the meeting, to the defeat of the Parisians (1-2), Pochettino referred to the incident: “Sometimes there are extracurricular situations that explain certain things. This is not an excuse. [para a derrota], But these events reduce our energy “.

This is not the first time

This week, De Maria renewed his contract with PSG, a 2015 club from Manchester United, until June 2022. In the same year, in February, the Argentine winger and his family were the target of an attack and kidnapping attempt while they were having dinner at home. The security alert prompted the attackers to flee – and Wayne Rooney would later say that this was one of the reasons why De Maria wanted to leave the UK.