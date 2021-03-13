Tribuna Expresso | Federer withdraws from Dubai tournament to resume training

Switzerland’s Roger Federer has announced the withdrawal of the ATP 500 from Dubai after Thursday’s loss to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarter-finals of the Doha tournament, to focus on training.

The former ATP leader and the current sixth ranked player returned to competition this week in Doha, after a 405-day absence following two surgeries on his right knee, but revealed some lack of adaptation and rhythm, both in victory. encounter of the Briton Daniel Evans, in the second round, as in the defeat against the Georgian, in three “sets”, after losing a “match point”.

“It was wonderful to be back on the ATP Tour. I loved every minute of playing in Doha again. Many thanks to the best and loyal team who helped me get here. Me from Dubai the next week, “announced the holder of the 20 Grand Slam titles.

Nadal also continues to train

Like Roger Federer, 39, Spaniard Rafael Nadal also reported that he turned down a “wild card” to compete in the Dubai ATP 500 because he did not feel “ready yet” to compete again.

The world number two, also a 20-tournament Grand Slam champion, injured his back in Australia in January and competed in the opening rounds of the Antipodes Open with some limitations.

After losing in the quarter-finals to Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas, in five sets, left-hander Manacor, 33, gave up the ATP 500 in Acapulco and on Thursday thanked the “kind invitation”, but will not return to Now playing.