Tribuna Expresso | Green and hopeful: Federer is back, a year later

Mar 10, 2021 0 Comments
The return of Switzerland’s Roger Federer to competition, after an absence of more than a year, was now consummated by a victory, in three sets, in the second round of the ATP 250 in Doha, against the Briton Daniel Evans.

The former world number one and currently sixth in the hierarchy played in the Australian Open in 2020 and a social gathering in South Africa, before undergoing two surgeries on his right knee and thus failing the rest of the season .

Today, after 13 months and “ the day before ” to celebrate his 40th birthday in August, he returned to compete and with a triumph over Evans, 28th placed in the world hierarchy, in close three sets, with the partials 7-6 (10 -8), 3-6 and 7-5, after two hours and 26 minutes.

Although he had “enjoyed family time”, as he acknowledged during the press conference preview of the meeting, Roger Federer, who had said “goodbye” on the opening day, admitted that he felt “missing the circuit”, which will have motivated his return. , since “the pains are under control and he believes he can play at the highest level”.

Once the first challenge with distinction is passed, the holder of 20 Grand Slam titles will face Georgian Nikoloz Basislashvili (42nd ATP) in the quarter-finals of the ATP 250, which beat Tunisian Malek Jaziri, by double 6-2.

