Tribuna Expresso | “No Comment”: The official who filed the complaint against Sporting e Amorim regrets that the sports justice system is going “slow, slow”.

The National Football Coaches’ Association (ANDF) declined to comment on the allegations against Ruben Amorim, while the process is being analyzed by the FPF disciplinary board. Jose Pereira justifies the silence so that he should not be accused of disturbing the case The League Instructors Commission lasted The direction of the game is a scam when hiring a coach without qualifications as the 1st head coach of Portuguese football.

Jose Pereira confirms his participation in the league a year ago, when Amorim signed into Sporting de Prague as an assistant coach, a device that clubs have long used to avoid sports law when selected coaches do not have coaches level IV. Course.

The ANDP leader says he does not wish to comment to Expresso, so that members of the disciplinary council can adjudicate the case without pressure and ensure that the decision is accepted “whether in one sense or another”. Commenting on the fact that the indictment has just been brought in, Jose Pereira says he has not heeded the rules of sports justice, which is “going slow, slow”.

In January, it was announced that Robben Amorim had joined the 4th phase of the FPF coaches’ course, a situation that allowed him to be appointed head coach of Sporting’s sporting record, a ban he has been forced into since March 2020. By ‘lions’. In practice and in the eyes of everyone, Amorim was the head coach, but on paper he also appeared as Emanuel Farrow’s assistant for the ethical purposes of the tournament.

One of Sporting’s outrages is that the ANDF did not participate in the protracted illegality when Robben Amorim was the coach of Sporting de Prague. Following the departure of S. Pinto in December 2019, Jose Pereira did not comment on the matter, despite public opposition from the ANDF to appoint a coach as head coach of Prague.

“A disgrace” and “a tragic episode that defiles the class” deserve some criticism from the class system and a strong reaction from Antonio Salvador. In a statement, ANDF rejected the recruitment outside the rules, saying the continuing situation in Portuguese football, as had already happened with Paulo Pento, and the return of Frederico Verandas to Sporting after hiring Silas, without the necessary qualifications.

It should be noted that Leica Portugal requires Level IV and UEFA course syllabus, which was verified by the FPF in 2012.