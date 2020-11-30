Home Economy Trigger: Don’t expect a second check this year. But here is what Congress can do

Nov 30, 2020 0 Comments
With the support of Republicans and Democrats to send another round of payments, it is unlikely that Americans will receive a second round of stimulus checks by the end of this year – and legislators will not be able to Come to any deal In a comprehensive economic aid package.

Congress returns to Washington this week, focusing on passing a broad spending bill by December 11 to avoid a partial government shutdown, although some relief plans may be included in such a broad spending bill.

There has been little talk from lawmakers of second-round trigger checks since the summer. The The most recent trigger package project Presented by the Republicans who currently control the Senate, they do not include money for direct payments.

President-elect Joe Biden backs the $ 3 trillion pro-democracy bill passed by the House in May, which issued a second round of checks. If the Democrats do not gain control of the Senate by winning the Senate race in Georgia on January 5, the coalition will have no chance of passing Congress.

More than 160 million Americans It received incentives earlier this year, after Congress approved a $ 2 trillion aid package in March. They helped keep many families out of poverty as millions of people lost their jobs to the epidemic.
But for many, those 200 1,200 checks have already been spent. Now, when corona virus cases are on the rise, a group 120 economists They urge lawmakers to approve another round of checks, arguing that it is “one of the quickest, most equitable, and most effective ways to get families and the economy back on track.”

Congress has already approved the expiration of some relief programs, such as the payroll protection program for small businesses and the $ 600 federal incentive for weekly unemployment benefits.

But others are finishing this month. If Congress adds any impetus to the public spending bill, they may prioritize pushing that deadline.

Extended unemployment benefits

As part of the historic expansion of unemployment benefits under the CARES Act, lawmakers created three programs to help unemployed Americans. The Payment 600 payment lasted only four months, with the other two running in the week ending December 26, which is the last weekend of the year.

One of them is the Infectious Unemployment Assistance Program, which allows independent contractors, self-employed and kick workers to qualify for pay. It also includes whether those or family members who are unable to work due to infection are sick or isolated or their children’s schools are closed.

The other plan, called Pantemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, offers an additional 13 weeks of federal pay incentives for those without state pay, which typically lasts 26 weeks.

Student loan suspension

In March, the U.S. government automatically suspended payments and waived interest on federal student loans. This means that millions of borrowers can avoid monthly payments without increasing their outstanding balances.

Initially, the relief – $ 2 trillion included in Congress’ stimulus package – expires at the end of September. But President Donald Trump later changed the date to December 31 by executive action.

If Trump or Congress did not try to push back the deadline, millions of student loans would come two weeks before Biden takes office on January 20. Even if Biden reactivates the suspension, it could cause confusion for borrowers. Confusion for student loan processors, they are not built to suddenly stop or start making money.

Exhaust protection

The Disease Control and Prevention Order, which came into force in September, suspended the discharge by the end of this year. This applies to tenants who meet certain income requirements, experience significant income loss, and find rental assistance and make the best effort to pay rent.

If the order does not cancel or deactivate the lease, all of the lessee’s rent must be paid by January 1st, if the ban expires. Without rent relief or extension of protection, many struggling tenants will face re-eviction.

An eviction ban, established by Congress in March, only protects tenants living on rental property who receive federal assistance or federal support funding. That security was low in the summer.

Paid family leave

Earlier this year, lawmakers expanded paid family leave benefits to many workers who were ill or caring for someone else.

It was limited to employees of companies with less than 500 workers, but provided up to two weeks of paid sick leave and an additional 10 weeks of paid extended family leave for parents who had to care for children whose schools were closed.

However, payments have been closed, and small businesses can apply for a waiver from the rules that affect workers whose children’s schools are closed.

Those offers also expire on December 31st.

CNN’s Tommy Lupi and Lauren Fox contributed to the reporting.

