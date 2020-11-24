Tristram Shapiro apologizes to Lucas Cage for classicist comments

Photo: Leon Bennett / WireImage (Getty Images)

Last week, Ecstasy Actor Lucas Cage When created some social media waves He released a screen recording A pretty disastrous zoom audition with an untitled director. Virtual effort is not a train wreck by any fault of the gauge; Instead, the crowd spread when the director started commenting on the actor’s small apartment.ute ”button. There seems to be a trend these days.

“These poor people live in this small apartment. Like, I’m looking at his background, he’s got his TV – “Cage can kindly hear the director say he can hear everything”. “I know this is a disgraceful apartment. That’s why, give me this job so I can get a better one,” Cage replied, which was a great comeback., If we are honest. (DIt was a hotel room where he stayed for another shoot, but we were distracted).

If you take the high road, the gauge is never named The director, and was happy to point out at least what No. What to do if you find yourself in a position of power. However, earlier today the director in question went ahead and went public as a senior TV director In the apology letter published via Tristram Shapiro Deadline.

Shapiro who worked in series like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, And I have not always, Wrote, “Probably in spite of wise advice: at least tell me and get this mastery, I will come forward, take responsibility, apologize to Mr. Cage is deserving, and I have decided to provide some background for my unacceptable and insensitive comments. . ”

“First of all, I apologize to Mr. Cage for my hurtful words, for my professional behavior during the audition, and for not giving him the attention and attention he deserves. My job is to evaluate the cast against the area I am trying to act in. Lucas is the best,” he continues.

Although this is a solid written apology, Shapiro seems to have said it recently TMZ He had nothing to apologize for because he “said nothing bad.” But cut him a little dull – maybe he didn’t realize Mike was running again.

