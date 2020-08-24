Tropical Storm Marco Route Update, Spaghetti Designs

MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s Nationwide Hurricane Center issued a Community Advisory at 8 a.m. Jap Daylight Time on Monday, August 24, 2020, because of to the presence of Tropical Storm Marco (formerly Spend 97L and Tropical Depression 14) that is tracking toward Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Marco Projected Path

Tropical Storm Marco is positioned about 85 miles south-southeast from the mouth of the Mississippi River and is shifting to the north-northwest at 10 mph (17 km/h).

NHC forecasters say that Marco is predicted to approach the coastline of Louisiana this afternoon, and then convert westward and move extremely near to the coast of Louisiana by means of Tuesday night time.

Tropical Storm Marco Computer system Models

Computer models have occur into superior settlement on Marco’s track going slightly inland or just brushing the Louisiana coastline.

The formal NHC the keep track of has been nudged southward in the 5 a.m. advisory.

Tropical Storm Marco Class Toughness

Knowledge from the Hurricane Hunter plane suggest that most sustained winds have reduced to close to 50 mph (80 km/h) with higher gusts.

Additional weakening is predicted, and Marco is forecast to develop into a tropical melancholy late on Tuesday and dissipate on Wednesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds lengthen outward up to 105 miles (165 km) from the center of the tropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Marco Watches and Warnings

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from Morgan City, Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi and Lake Borgne.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in influence from Intracoastal City to the Mississippi/Alabama border Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans.