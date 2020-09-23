Trudeau promises bold plans for Canada in speech to throne

OTTAWA — A whole new Canada — greener, healthier, more compassionate and fairer.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a promise last month after announcing last month to halt Congress due to an ethical scandal involving his government and his family.

“We promised to present to the country an ambitious recovery plan from the coronavirus and the economic devastation it triggered. This is the time for us to change a better future.”

On Wednesday, he will finally unveil the much-anticipated legislative plan. As it is an effort to reset the country, it is also an opportunity for Mr. Trudeau to reset his political fortune.

Mr. Trudeau struggles with high unemployment rates, skyrocketing budget shortages, and uncertain future for Canadian companies. Coronavirus infection rates are starting to rise again —As well as fear that the second pandemic wave has begun.