Trump accuses military service, insults deaths and disabilities

According to the article, Trump canceled a planned visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018 in honor of American soldiers who died in Europe during World World I. Think that he needs a visit and concerns that the rain of the day will ruin his appearance.

“Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s full of losers,” said Trump.

Trump said he was unable to fly by helicopter due to weather conditions, and that driving a car was considered too disruptive to local operations.

Trump said “they did” the article’s claim that characterized the president as cynical about military service.

Trump said of an anonymous source cited in the article: “If they really exist, if there really are people who would have said that, they are low lives and they are liars.” “And I’d be willing to swear anything I do. I’ve never said that about our fallen heroes. No one admires them more.”

The Atlantic said it supports reporting.

Trump’s former and incumbent officials quickly stepped up to defend the president, recalling his case.

“@realDonaldTrump’s Atlantic story is a complete BS.” Sarah Sanders said Twitter. A former White House press secretary said she canceled Trump’s visit to Aisne-Marne and was “one of the people involved in the debate” of Trump’s remarks.

Campaign Secretary Hogan Gidley also declined to report, arguing that it was a “disgusting, bizarre and blameable lie.”

“I was in Paris and the president never said that,” Gidley said Tweeted statement. “In fact, he wouldn’t even think of such evil thoughts because he knows firsthand that President Trump absolutely loves, respects and respects the brave men and women of the US military.”

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized the president in a statement.

“If the revelation of today’s Atlantic story is true, it’s another sign of how much President Trump and I disagree with the role of President of the United States,” Biden said. “I have long said that as a nation we have many obligations, but there is only one duty truly saved. It is to prepare and prepare those we are in danger and to take care of them and their families.”

Trump has publicly criticized past military heroes, including Senator John McCain, who was tortured in a North Vietnamese concentration camp after a naval plane was shot down in a bombing mission in the Vietnam War in the past.

Trump said in July 2015, “He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was arrested. I like people who weren’t caught.”

After McCain’s death in August 2018, The Atlantic reported that Trump, who wasn’t invited to the Arizona Senate memorial, was angry when he lowered the flag to half the staff and told senior staff, “We are the funeral for that loser.”

Trump is Twitter On late Thursday evening, he said the steps taken in honor of McCain were “of course”.

“I wasn’t a big fan of John McCain. However, lowering the American flag of the United States and the first-class funeral he gave in my country had to be approved by me as president. And I did it without hesitation or complaint. “Trump said.