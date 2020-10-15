On August 24, Donald Trump’s agricultural secretary, Sony Purdue, visited North Carolina for an official departmental event for food producers affected by the epidemic. However, to attendees, Purdue’s speech also featured a campaign encouraging speech for Trump, who was there.

At one time, Perdue led the chant “Four More Years” and called Trump the champion of “Forgotten People”.

Perdue’s blurring the line between hosting an official Department of Agriculture meeting and Trump’s rally has filed a complaint with the Federal Office of Special Torture by a non-partisan responsibility and ethics citizen (Crew) in Washington who alleges violating the Hatch Act. , Law of 1939 prohibiting most federal officials from using government positions to engage in various kinds of political activities.

On October 8, the OSC ruled that he had violated the hatch law in harsh accusations against Perdue and ordered him to reimburse taxpayers for travel and other expenses related to the case.

But Perdue isn’t the only example of a mix of their work and political activities by top Trump officials, who say that critics and surveillance groups are concerned violations of laws and regulations designed to prevent corruption and free US state bodies from political interference.

According to the report, 14 senior Trump political nominees, including some repeat offenders, were cited by the OSC for violating the hatch law. According to Crew, Trump’s former political adviser Kellyanne Conway was charged with about 24 hatch laws violations that led the OSC to recommend firing in 2019, Trump ignored.

“Trump publicly ignored the hatch law and didn’t fire Conway when the OSC recommended it,” said Donald Sherman, deputy director of the Washington Crew, who filed multiple complaints. “This administration has recently committed a hatch law violation to a greater extent, size and frequency than any memorable administration.”

By comparison, OSC cited only two senior Obama administration officials for violating the hatch law.

Several Trump officials, including housing secretary, Ben Carson, and trade advisor Peter Navarro, were cited this year in Crew complaints with OSC for violating the behavior in their writing and public commentary.

Carson wrote an article with Trump attacking the Wall Street Journal’s “Obama-Biden dystopian vision of building low-income homes next to suburban housing,” and distributed via email to housing staff.

Navarro, as Trump’s chief trade adviser, said he broke the law in two interviews with Fox News, without evidence that he attacked Biden’s trade record and supported him “because he knows he can live”. Became known.

Crew also complained to Attorney General William Barr for violating the Hatch Act in an interview that aired as a podcast on the Chicago Tribune. Barr admitted that “I shouldn’t get involved in politics,” but warned that “if Trump loses this election,” we will “find an irreversible commitment on the path of socialism.”

Separately, two major House Democrats have recently investigated a possible violation of the Hatch Act by the Secretary of State. Mike Pompey OIncludes recent speeches to conservative, religious and political groups in the battlefield states of Florida, Texas and Wisconsin.

Pompeo spoke remotely with the conservative Florida Family Policy Committee on October 3rd, and last month flew to Texas to speak at the Prestonwood Baptist church.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers a message to the Republican National Convention in Jerusalem in August. Photo: AP

In doubt about the adequacy of the Pompeii talks, House Foreign Relations Committee chairman Eliot Engel and Congressman Joaquín Castro, who heads the main subcommittee, wrote a letter to two senior State Department officials looking for documents on Pompeio’s recent talks and what relationship they had I asked if it was. “His official mission as chief diplomat of the United States”.

The letter noted that his travels and speeches “appeared to increase frequently as the November 3rd election approaches,” and “possibly illegal.”

In a statement, Castro said that Pompeii O’s investigation into the use of taxpayer resources for political activities in violation of the hatch law is just beginning [it] It will continue in the next Congress. Even Pope Francis has politicized our foreign policy as a partisan issue, so I will not meet with Secretary Pompeo.” Earlier this month, when the Vatican refused to meet with fears that the Vatican could be politically abused, the Pope’s Pompeii O Mentioned profanity. It ends.

Moreover, after Trump bombing Pompeo for not revealing Hillary Clinton’s email, Pompeii told Fox News on October 9 that Clinton’s email was accessible and will be released soon. “I definitely think there will be more to see before the election.”

As Pompeii O’s appeal to Trump, Austin Evers, managing director of the watch group American Oversight, said: “If Mike Pompeii O turns the State Department’s gear to influence the election, he and everyone who follows his orders will have the Hatch Act.” Evers added: “Pompeo has removed the partisan and non-political values ​​that are at the heart of the diplomatic service.

It is unclear if Pompeo is under OSC scrutiny.

Other senior officials, including Homeland Security Deputy Deputy Chad Wolf, have been complaining from the crew for mixing official positions with Trump’s campaign.

The crew’s complaint referred to Wolf’s role in the naturalization ceremony created for TV with Trump at the White House during the Republican National Convention, which was designed to “support President Trump’s reelection campaign”.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also interviewed Fox News on July 6 to file a crew complaint for violation of the hatch law, in which he was identified as Chief of Staff and defended Trump’s re-election and defeated Biden. Criticized. Meadows mocked the Hatch Act and called it “Hula” and insisted that “people outside the beltway really don’t care.”