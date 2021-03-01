Trump again admits running for president

“In fact, as you know, I just lost the White House (…), but who knows, who knows … I can decide to beat them a third time“he said, in a reference to Democrats, after the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Trump began his first public intervention an hour late since leaving the White House on January 20 and was acquitted in his second political trial in Congress, in case he incited an insurgency during the assault January 6 on Capitol Hill.

The former Republican president does not recognize his defeat of Democrat Joe Biden, who assumed the presidency of the United States on January 20 and overturned several of his predecessor’s policies, including immigration.

“No matter how much powerful interests want to silence us, no doubt we will be victorious and America will be stronger and greater than ever.“he urged.

In his speech, Donald Trump called for unity within the Republican Party, ruling out the possibility of creating his own party.

“I will continue to fight alongside you. We have the Republican Party, it will be strong and united like never before. I won’t throw a new party, that was fake news“, he underlined.

About Biden he said that “had the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history“.

