Trump announces new lawyers to lead defense in dismissal

Former US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday, February 9, that he would announce new lawyers for the planned layoffs.

In a statement, Trump has announced that attorneys David Shoen and Bruce Custer will lead their defense team.

According to the Associated Press (AB) news agency, former Pennsylvania lawyer Bruce Custer has criticized the decision not to prosecute American actor and presenter Bill Cosby in a sexual assault case.

Sean, a well-known television commentator on legal issues, has a career in defending federal criminal cases, including “white collar and other complex cases.”

Both see the dismissal as unconstitutional. According to the report.

The announcement comes a day after five Trump lawyers left the US millionaire team, iFollowing disagreements over the direction of the lawsuit, CNN pointed to Saturday, including Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, who cited anonymous sources.

He pointed out that Trump wanted the American television network to continue to defend the report on the massive fraud in the presidential election, rather than focus on the legitimacy of the case against a president who is not in office.

Donald Trump’s “incitement to rebellion” process is set to begin on February 9, following the January 6 invasion of the Capitol by supporters of the former president.

To move the process forward, a two-thirds majority is needed, with 67 senators, but only five Republican senators have so far said they are ready to support the removal of 50 Democratic senators.

A vote of at least ten Republican senators must be accepted for a less serious audit, which some observers consider viable.

The only U.S. president to be twice the target of the indictment process will also be the first head of state to be targeted by the process since Trump ends his term.

If convicted, the Senate could prevent him from re-accepting the presidency in the future, marking the end of his political career.