Trump announces new lawyers to lead defense in dismissal

Feb 01, 2021 0 Comments
Former US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday, February 9, that he would announce new lawyers for the planned layoffs.

In a statement, Trump has announced that attorneys David Shoen and Bruce Custer will lead their defense team.

According to the Associated Press (AB) news agency, former Pennsylvania lawyer Bruce Custer has criticized the decision not to prosecute American actor and presenter Bill Cosby in a sexual assault case.

Sean, a well-known television commentator on legal issues, has a career in defending federal criminal cases, including “white collar and other complex cases.”

Both see the dismissal as unconstitutional. According to the report.

The announcement comes a day after five Trump lawyers left the US millionaire team, iFollowing disagreements over the direction of the lawsuit, CNN pointed to Saturday, including Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, who cited anonymous sources.

