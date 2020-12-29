Trump appeals ruling that prevents US ban on TikTok

JN / Agencies Today at 00:35

The US government has appealed a court ruling that prevents the Commerce Department from imposing restrictions on Chinese social network TikTok, which would result in its ban in the United States.

Washington said in a brief procedural document, quoted Monday by the French news agency AFP, to have filed an appeal, without giving more information.

On December 7, a Washington court judge suspended an executive order by President Donald Trump’s administration to ban the social network, owned by the Chinese group ByteDance, from American soil for reasons of national security.

Judge Carl Nichols considered this attempt “arbitrary and capricious”.

The Trump administration’s executive order was passed in August as part of a series of emergency national laws to enact measures against the music and video sharing network, which claims 100 million users in states -United.

According to the US government, personal data of TikTok users may be used by Beijing.

ByteDance dismisses charges of espionage on behalf of the Chinese government, but the Trump administration is demanding that all TikTok assets held in the United States be transferred to American properties.

The TikTok algorithm, which makes it possible to display content more likely to interest users according to their tastes, is in the spotlight.

In September, the same judge, Carl Nichols, blocked an order also from the Commerce Department to force Apple and Google to remove the social network from their mobile application download platforms.

Washington appealed the decision in mid-December.