Home Top News Trump appeals ruling that prevents US ban on TikTok

Trump appeals ruling that prevents US ban on TikTok

Dec 29, 2020 0 Comments
Trump appeals ruling that prevents US ban on TikTok

The US government has appealed a court ruling that prevents the Commerce Department from imposing restrictions on Chinese social network TikTok, which would result in its ban in the United States.

Washington said in a brief procedural document, quoted Monday by the French news agency AFP, to have filed an appeal, without giving more information.

On December 7, a Washington court judge suspended an executive order by President Donald Trump’s administration to ban the social network, owned by the Chinese group ByteDance, from American soil for reasons of national security.

Judge Carl Nichols considered this attempt “arbitrary and capricious”.

The Trump administration’s executive order was passed in August as part of a series of emergency national laws to enact measures against the music and video sharing network, which claims 100 million users in states -United.

According to the US government, personal data of TikTok users may be used by Beijing.

ByteDance dismisses charges of espionage on behalf of the Chinese government, but the Trump administration is demanding that all TikTok assets held in the United States be transferred to American properties.

The TikTok algorithm, which makes it possible to display content more likely to interest users according to their tastes, is in the spotlight.

In September, the same judge, Carl Nichols, blocked an order also from the Commerce Department to force Apple and Google to remove the social network from their mobile application download platforms.

Washington appealed the decision in mid-December.

You May Also Like

Messi wants to play in the United States

Messi wants to play in the United States

Nearly 2-meter brown snake appears on Australian beach, defies capture

Nearly 2-meter brown snake appears on Australian beach, defies capture

Roger Federer decides not to play Australian Open, says agent | sneakers

Roger Federer decides not to play Australian Open, says agent | sneakers

The day in 1875 when the United States intervened in favor of Venezuela against the United Kingdom

The day in 1875 when the United States intervened in favor of Venezuela against the United Kingdom

Brazilians in Australia collect food for Brazilian communities 12/27/2020

Brazilians in Australia collect food for Brazilian communities 12/27/2020

Nego do Borel spoke to Duda Reis after videos on the web: "I will not fight" - Who

Nego do Borel spoke to Duda Reis after videos on the web: “I will not fight” – Who

About the Author: Martin Gray

Unapologetic organizer. Student. Avid music specialist. Hipster-friendly internet buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *