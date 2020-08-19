Trump approves of Oracle’s effort and hard work to get TikTok

President Donald Trump voiced guidance on Tuesday for Oracle Corp. to purchase the U.S. functions of TikTok, adding a fresh wrinkle to the bidding for the Chinese-owned movie-sharing application.

Oracle

ORCL,

+2.20%

is a new entrant in the negotiations for TikTok, whose owner ByteDance Ltd. is going through a tumble deadline from the Trump administration to divest alone of its U.S. functions. Oracle, a big in enterprise application, has experienced preliminary discussions about teaming with some of ByteDance’s current minority traders to obtain TikTok’s U.S. functions but it isn’t apparent how innovative the talks are, said people today familiar with the subject.