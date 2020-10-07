Trump asks Pelosi to pass independent check bill of $1,200

On Twitter Wednesday morning, President Trump reiterated his intention to sign an independence bill that would provide Americans with $1,200 in stimulus to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The federal government remains deadlocked over negotiations to rescue the coronavirus.

The commander-in-chief returned when he expressed interest in an intensive bailout deal covering only checks, 10 hours after first mentioning Pelosi (D-Calif.) in a Tuesday evening tweet.

“Move fast, we are waiting for your signature!” Trump wrote in a retweet of a previous message, Added a tag to the account of the California Democrats.

“When we receive a standalone bill ($1,200) for a stimulus check, it will be immediately sent to our great people. Ready to sign now. Are you listening to Nancy?” The president wrote late on Tuesday In his early post On this matter.

On Tuesday, the president rejected Pelosi’s proposal to compromise the coronavirus stimulant, and the Democrats elected to the highest rank in the United States “Not negotiating in good faith.”

“Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 trillion to bail out funds that have nothing to do with COVID-19, a poorly operated, criminal and democratic state. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 trillion and did not negotiate in good faith as usual.

“I reject their request and look into the future of our country. Immediately after I was elected, I instructed my delegates to stop negotiating until the end of the election until a major stimulus bill focused on hard working Americans and small businesses was passed,” he continued.

The president said he asked [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell does not delay and instead focuses my entire time on approving my outstanding candidate to the US Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. Our economy is doing very well.”

In response, Pelosi issued a long statement striking Trump and his response to the pandemic as a whole.

The House Speaker said, “Today again, President Trump showed a true color of putting himself first at the expense of the country with the full conspiracy of GOP members.”

“Getting away from the coronavirus talks shows that President Trump is not trying to crush the virus as required by the Heroes Act,” she later “condemned the commander-in-chief for giving up responsibility for meeting the needs of our children. ”

Speak to Fox Business On Wednesday morning, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows accused Pelosi of criticizing the slow-walking negotiations to help Democrats in the election.

“The point is that Pelosi doesn’t want checks delivered to American citizens before November 3rd,” he told the network.