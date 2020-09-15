Trump campaign ad confirms Russian jets calling for military assistance

Recent digital advertisements for President Trump’s reelection campaign are known to urge the public to “support our troops.” Used stock images of Russian-made fighters and weapons. Politico Monday, quote from experts who checked the image.

Pierre Sprey, who helped design the F-16 and A-10 planes for the US Air Force, told Politico about the photo in the ad, “It’s definitely a MiG-29. “I am happy to know that you are supporting our military.”

Ruslan Pukhov of the Center for Strategic and Technical Analysis in Moscow also confirmed to Politico that the plane was a Russian MiG-29, and that the soldier on the far right was holding an AK-74 assault rifle.

that much Digital advertising It was produced by the Trump Make America Great Again committee and ran from September 8th to September 12th. It features silhouettes of soldiers standing under the jet.

When identifying the jet to Politico, Sprey recorded the angle of the aircraft tail and the engine spacing. Russia’s MiG-29 was developed during the Cold War, especially against the American F-15 and F-16, and the United States has secured several to play enemies in war games, Politico noted.

The Trump Make America Great Again Committee is run by the Trump Campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC).

The Trump campaign and RNC did not immediately respond to The Hill. RNC declined to comment on Politico.

Politico uses the image used in the advertisement. Shutterstock “Military silhouettes of soldiers and air force against a sunset sky”