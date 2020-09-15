Home World Trump campaign ad confirms Russian jets calling for military assistance

Trump campaign ad confirms Russian jets calling for military assistance

Sep 15, 2020 0 Comments
Trump campaign ad confirms Russian jets calling for military assistance

Recent digital advertisements for President Trump’s reelection campaign are known to urge the public to “support our troops.” Used stock images of Russian-made fighters and weapons. Politico Monday, quote from experts who checked the image.

Pierre Sprey, who helped design the F-16 and A-10 planes for the US Air Force, told Politico about the photo in the ad, “It’s definitely a MiG-29. “I am happy to know that you are supporting our military.”

Ruslan Pukhov of the Center for Strategic and Technical Analysis in Moscow also confirmed to Politico that the plane was a Russian MiG-29, and that the soldier on the far right was holding an AK-74 assault rifle.

that much Digital advertising It was produced by the Trump Make America Great Again committee and ran from September 8th to September 12th. It features silhouettes of soldiers standing under the jet.

When identifying the jet to Politico, Sprey recorded the angle of the aircraft tail and the engine spacing. Russia’s MiG-29 was developed during the Cold War, especially against the American F-15 and F-16, and the United States has secured several to play enemies in war games, Politico noted.

The Trump Make America Great Again Committee is run by the Trump Campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC).

The Trump campaign and RNC did not immediately respond to The Hill. RNC declined to comment on Politico.

Politico uses the image used in the advertisement. Shutterstock “Military silhouettes of soldiers and air force against a sunset sky”

You May Also Like

Russian opposition leader Navalny may leave hospital bed

Russian opposition leader Navalny may leave hospital bed

Fifth ex-PM opposes post-Brexit bill

Fifth ex-PM opposes post-Brexit bill

Work From Home

Giant tech companies join a movement that allows employees to work from home

Japan Yoshihide suga profile ripley pkg intl hnk vpx_00000021

Sugar Yoshihide: the son of a farmer who will become Japan’s next prime minister

UP businessman who accused an IPS officer died of bullet injury

Many Hong Kongers have said they are considering leaving the city due to the worsening political climate, but would any choose Ireland?

Hong Kong has set the standard for charter cities. But it’s not a transportable blueprint.

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *