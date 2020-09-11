Trump campaign misrepresents’Nobel’ Peace Prize in fundraising ad

The Trump campaign released an advertisement that mislabeled Nobel as “noble” to congratulate his second Nobel Peace Prize nominee.

Far-right Norwegian lawmakers once again named President Donald Trump, citing his role in normalizing relations between the UAE and Israel.

Anyone can win an award and hundreds of nominations are submitted each year.

The Trump campaign released an advertisement this week promoting Donald Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, but Nobel was incorrectly flagged as “noble.”

that much Facebook advertising Shows a smiling Trump with a text overlay that says “President Donald Trump is nominated for the Noble Peace Prize.” And the caption says, “President Trump has made peace in the Middle East!”

Nomination in 2021 Came earlier this week Of the far-right Norwegian lawmaker who praised Trump’s role Facilitate negotiations Between Israel and the United Arab Emirates last month.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde Said to the fox news“Every effort that leads to peace in the region should also be awarded to the Nobel Peace Prize and Donald J. Trump.”

Thai Bring Pike Previously threw Trump’s name I ran for diplomatic merit toward North Korea in 2019.

Certainly, Trump has not secured widespread peace in the area. The Trump administration’s plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was immediately rejected by Palestinian leaders earlier this year, and US troops are still deployed in Iraq and Syria.

Head of state or member of state government Candidates can be submitted, And hundreds of honors each year. This rule also allows university professors and directors of foreign policy agencies to submit candidates. BBC reported.

Trump celebrated recognition on Twitter by reposting a slate of congratulatory messages from the Conservatives on Wednesday morning.

The president has long wanted awards, and before Blow up the selection committee Because you did not give him honor.

His re-election team moved quickly to celebrate the news of the nomination via advertisements, campaign emails, and texts to supporters asking for donations.

Four US presidents have won the Nobel Peace Prize, and most recently became former President Barack Obama in 2009. Trump criticized the choice.