Trump continues on the ″ wave of apologies and enters into friends and his daughter-in-law

The president of the United States does not seem to want to resign without entering into some more controversy. After giving 15 apologies on Tuesday night, 24 hours later he gives permission to 29 more. The list of figures includes a former campaign director, former adviser and mother-in-law of Donald Trump’s daughter.

Less than a month after officially stepping down – Democrat Joe Biden took office on January 20 – Donald Trump has not done things in half. A “wave” of apologies is taking place in the United States, including personalities who were already part of the circle close to the current US president. On Wednesday night, 29 people received Trump’s approval: 26 of them were free with a full pardon, and the other three had exchanges, meaning the sentence was reduced.

Paul Manafort, the former campaign director of Donald Trump, one of the lucky winners of the new “wave”, was sentenced in 2018 in a judicial inquiry into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 US presidential election. Manafort served seven-and-a-half years in prison for financial fraud and conspiracy and obstruction of justice. He has been under house arrest since May due to the Govt-19 epidemic.

The list includes Roger Stone, a friend and former adviser to the US president who was accused of lying to Congress in February 2020 about contacts with the WikiLeaks website, which released emails that were harmful to Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Democrat who ran against Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

This year, if Trump had already nominated for his friend, the prison sentence would be reduced, this time, he offered a full pardon. According to the American press, Stone has advised the US president to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and former CIA investigator Edward Snowden and the National Security Agency (NSA) for leaking classified and classified materials.

Donald Trump wanted to keep the apology within the immediate family. Charles Kushner, father of Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner, has received a presidential pardon. The real estate tycoon was sentenced in 2004 to two years in prison for tax evasion, witness damage and propaganda funding.

One of the most talked about incidents of Charles Kushner was that after learning that his brother-in-law was collaborating with the authorities, he hired a prostitute to seduce his own sister’s husband – who recorded the moment and sent the video.

Some American media outlets claim that in the last days of his presidency, the family may continue to benefit by pardoning his three children, his son-in-law and even himself. The list of apologies, which includes close friends and individuals in the Trump circle, is considered “bizarre” by some political analysts, who warn that they do not need to disclose the content of the mercy.