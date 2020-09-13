Trump doesn’t care if wildfires destroy the West. Trump didn’t support him. Robert Reich | Opinion

teaThe air outside my window is yellow today. It was orange yesterday. The air quality index is over 200. The Environmental Protection Agency defines this as a “health alarm” that “if exposed for 24 hours, everyone may experience more serious health effects.” Unfortunately, the index has exceeded 200 over several days.

The west is burning. forest fires California, Oregon and Washington burn homes, kill millions, make many others sick, evacuate hundreds of thousands of people, burn entire villages on land, consume millions of acres, and consume a third of the western United States. Thick, smooth and dangerous smoke.

But the president said little. Trump a month ago Oregon California in “Mobs and Predators”. He threatened to send federal troops down the streets of Portland to Auckland and Los Angeles.

today, Portland is at risk of burns Auckland and Los Angeles are receiving health alerts. Trump is going to visit California on Monday, but small.

One reason is that although these states voted against him in 2016, he still holds grudges.

He almost rejected California’s request for emergency funding.



“He was so violent that he told me not to give money to people whose homes were burned out because the people in California didn’t support him.” said Former Homeland Security Chief of Staff Miles Taylor.

Another explanation for Trump’s silence is the wildfire bound When it comes to human-caused climate change, Trump has exacerbated everything humanly possible.

Severe weather disasters are raging across the United States. The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday Climate Status Report, In August, it was found that the United States suffered a $4 billion disaster. In addition to the wildfires, two huge hurricanes and amazing Right midwest.

This is an inconvenient fact for the president who spent a lot of time dismantling all the major climate and environmental policies he could get his hands on.

Starting with a one-sided decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, Trump was the most anti-environmental president in history.

He called climate change “fake”. He claimed without evidence that windmills cause cancer. He weakened the limits of the Obama era on global warming carbon dioxide At power plant And Cars and trucks. He rolled back rules governing clean air, water, and toxic chemicals. He opened more public land for oil and gas drilling.

He specifically targeted California. Revoke state authority It sets more stringent automotive emissions standards than is required by the federal government.

Overall, the Trump administration reversed, abolished or rolled back. Nearly 70 environmental rules And regulations. More than 30 rollbacks are still in progress.



main point [Biden’s] The economic agenda is the hardline crusade on US energy Donald Trump



Now seven weeks before Election Day, Trump embarrassedly defends his record and attacks Joe Biden, with many countries setting fire to climate change or with other consequences.

“main point [Biden’s] The economic agenda is a hardline crusade on US energy.” Rose garden speech last month.

not quite. Biden made climate change the center of his campaign, $2 trillion investment proposal In a large-scale green jobs program to build a renewable energy infrastructure, his ideas are not exactly radical. This money will be used to improve energy efficiency, build 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, and increase renewable energy from wind, solar and other technologies.

Biden wants to stop using fossil fuels to generate electricity by 2035 and want the United States to zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 at the latest. His goal can be too humble. If what’s happening in the West is a sign, then 2050 will be too late.

Nevertheless, Americans have clear choices. In a few weeks, if Trump decides he deserves four more years, climate change is included in the vote.

The choice should not be difficult. Like the coronavirus, the terrible consequences of climate change are combined with Trump’s total illegal activity, providing clear evidence that he can’t care less about the public good.