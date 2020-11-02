Home entertainment Trump helped Sean Connery get’approval for great progress in Scotland’.

Nov 02, 2020 0 Comments
Donald Trump I have a late memory Sean Connery.

The President paid tribute to the actor on Twitter on Sunday. Died at 90 on Saturday.

“Legendary actor 007 Sean Connery made the way to a greener fairway. He was quite a man and a tough character.” Said the politician of James bond alum. “I had a very difficult time getting approval for the great progress in Scotland. When Sean came in and cried out,’Let him make a damn thing.'”

Trump says Connery’s support is “all [he] “Need” and everything swam from there. “

“He was highly valued and respected in Scotland and has avoided future chaos since then.” Trump concludes. “Shaun was a great actor and a greater man. I sincerely express my condolences to his family!”

He did not elaborate on what the “development” corner lent his support to. The Granite City.

Connery’s representative did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The actor’s widow, Michelin Locke Brun, Recently released on interview Until his death, Connery suffered from dementia.

Donald Trump (left) said the late Sean Connery (left) was instrumental in’big progress’ in Scotland, but did not provide any specifics.
(Getty Images/Reuters)

“He had dementia and suffered damage from it,” she said. “He got his last wish to get out without fuss.”

Roquebrune added: “It wasn’t life for him. He couldn’t express himself later. At least he died from sleep and it was so peaceful. I was always with him and he just got out. He won.”

