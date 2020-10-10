Trump nominates for another Nobel Peace Prize in Europe after diplomatic victory

President Trump Picked up something else Nobel Peace Prize nomination, After a Finnish member of the European Parliament (MEP) requested that the President of the United States be honored.

Laura Huhtasaari, MEP and member of the right-wing Finn Party, wrote a letter to the Nobel Committee to nominate Trump for the 2021 Award. And it supports not only negotiations, but also the internal solidarity and stability of the country.”

European House of Representatives Calls EU for Trump Nomination for Nobel Peace Prize

Huhtasaari says Trump has almost finished his presidency without involving the United States in new foreign disputes as he withdrew troops from Iraq and Afghanistan. She also Abraham Code -Peace agreement between the two Arab Gulf countries and Israel.

She also said that Trump at home “maintained national unity and secured law and order.”

Trump nominated for the 3rd Nobel Peace Prize in 2020

As Huhtasaari wrote, “It’s hard to imagine that the President of the United States, or the current head of state in the last decades, deserves more recognition from the Commission in 2021 for his efforts to build world peace than President Trump.”

This letter marks Trump’s latest growing push in Europe and elsewhere to win awards.

Trump is First recommendation From a member of the Norwegian Parliament for his role in the peace agreement between Israel and the UAE. A few days later a Swedish parliamentarian nomination Trump is once again grateful for his role in the US brokerage normalization deal between Serbia and Kosovo.

last month, 3 members of the European Parliament It has submitted a resolution urging the EU to nominate Trump.

Rob Roos, Member of the Dutch Parliament, said, “Most fellow European lawmakers will consider such a proposal as a provocation. “They believe that they embody good and that Trump embodies evil. However, a closer look at Trump’s actual record can lead to the conclusion that he dedicated his presidency to world peace and achieved considerable success. “

Separately, group Australian Law professors supported Trump for this award.

Nominations for the Nobel Committee are in the preliminary stage and nominations can be made by anyone in a specific category, including lawmakers, university professors, and former beneficiaries. The 2020 prize nominations went to the World Food Bank with 318 people.

Click here to view the FOX News app.

Winners are determined by a 5-person Nobel Committee appointed by the Norwegian Parliament. The winners of the 2021 Peace Prize will not be announced until next October.

Fox News’ Evie Fordham and Jon Decker contributed to this report.