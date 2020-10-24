Trump promotes normalization of relations with Sudan and Israel

President Trump announced on Friday that Israel and Sudan had opened economic ties as a pathway to normalizing relations, and Sudan has become the third Arab state to officially put hostilities aside in recent weeks. election.

However, as Israel recently signed with the UAE and Bahrain, the deal seemed to be insufficient to secure full diplomatic recognition between the two countries.

“A tremendous victory for peace in America and the world today” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter.

Deal announcement at Oval Office-during a conference call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudan’s civil and military leader, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan-President Trump did not respond when asked whether to agree. Reached Full normalization of diplomacy between Sudan and Israel.

In a joint statement from the three countries released by the White House, Sudan and Israel did not mention opening embassies in each other’s capitals, and senior Trump administration officials said doing so was not part of the negotiations.