Trump promotes normalization of relations with Sudan and Israel

President Trump announced on Friday that Israel and Sudan had opened economic ties as a pathway to normalizing relations, and Sudan has become the third Arab state to officially put hostilities aside in recent weeks. election.
However, as Israel recently signed with the UAE and Bahrain, the deal seemed to be insufficient to secure full diplomatic recognition between the two countries.
“A tremendous victory for peace in America and the world today” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter.
Deal announcement at Oval Office-during a conference call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudan’s civil and military leader, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan-President Trump did not respond when asked whether to agree. Reached Full normalization of diplomacy between Sudan and Israel.
In a joint statement from the three countries released by the White House, Sudan and Israel did not mention opening embassies in each other’s capitals, and senior Trump administration officials said doing so was not part of the negotiations.
This ambiguity appears to reflect the greater reluctance of the means to intensify public hostility toward Israel. A senior Sudanese official said his government had succumbed to US pressure on Israel for several months despite fears of domestic backlash in exchange for Sudan’s removal from the US list of terrorist states. Sudan has been on the list since 1993 on charges of supporting groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.
When Trump announced that Sudan would be removed from the list on Monday, it seemed to convey part of the deal. On Friday he formalized it by sending a decision to Congress for final approval.
Reconciliation will enable economic and trade relations between Israel and Sudan, an East African country that only emerged from decades of dictatorship last year, with a focus initially on agricultural products and financial aid.
President Netanyahu emphasized the new relationship between Sudan and Israel as “another dramatic breakthrough for peace, another Arab state that has joined the peace sphere.”
“It’s been a great turnaround,” said Mr. Netanyahu.
But Israeli analysts welcomed more carefully. “It’s not a game changer, but it’s a step in the right direction,” said Brig. General Assaf Orion, now veteran Israeli military strategist at the Tel Aviv Institute for National Security.
Mr. Hamdok in a tweet welcome The US decision to remove Sudan from terrorists did not mention its move toward Israel.
The interests of this deal differ dramatically between the two countries.
For Israel, the warming of Sudan is a symbolic achievement of partnering with a poor Arab state that has little impact across the Middle East.
But for Sudan’s weak transitional government, which took power after the ouster of longtime dictator Omar Hassan al-Bashir last year, normalization with Israel constitutes a major gamble.
Support for Palestine is still strong within the country, and Sudanese officials have personally complained about the deal surrounding Israel, driven by American political interests, at a time when Sudan was struggling to step in.
President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority blew up Sudan’s move toward normalization, and another high-ranking Palestinian official called it “the new stab.”
Mr. Trump has at least one eye firmly The political benefits he can reap Through brokerage of transactions between Israeli and Arab enemies, they promoted them as game-changing achievements in local diplomacy. He also seeks to broker diplomatic recognition between Israel and additional Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, after dealings with Bahrain and the UAE.
In a joint statement Friday, Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz said they would not oppose the sale of “specific weapon systems” to the UAE in explicit mention of F-35 fighters, Reaper drones and electronic warfare planes. Netanyahu and Gantz said the United States agreed not to oppose the sale of weapons systems to the UAE “because it improves Israel’s military strength and maintains Israel’s qualitative military advantage.”
While foreign policy issues seldom move votes in the US presidential election, Trump’s campaign hopes to garner Jewish and evangelical Christian support by showing that it can persuade Arab countries to accept Israel.
Jack Bertin, a foreign policy fellow at the Washington Brookings Institute, who worked for the United States as a policy adviser to the State Department at the time of the Obama administration, said, “The Trump team is hoping to throw anything they can call into the wall and stick to something. Sudan courier.
But Vertin said, “I’m not sure this Gambit will give Trump a lot of suffrage in the second half.”
Earlier this year, Mr. Hamdok repeatedly spoke of reticence about acknowledging Israel. But Sudan’s terrible economic strait with long lines of food and fuel across the streets of the capital Khartoum forced his hand.
Concerned that a growing economic crisis could destabilize or even collapse the government and undermine Sudan’s transition to democracy, civilian officials withdrew opposition to relations with Israel in return. Removed from US list of sponsors of terrorism.
Officially launched on Friday, the process paved the way for Sudan to receive international debt relief, financial aid and many other measures.
This could include the donation of wheat and the hundreds of millions of dollars the Trump administration has made in Sudan in recent weeks, Sudan officials said.
Unless Congress objected and US officials said they didn’t expect Sudan will be removed from terrorists in December. But lawmakers are still divided over related issues.
As part of an off-list transaction Sudan has agreed to pay The bombing of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998 and the attack on destroyer Cole in 2000 paid the victims $335 million. A U.S. court concluded that Sudan was involved in both attacks and hid the Qaeda militants who performed it.
In return, Sudan demanded exemption from other lawsuits and financial claims resulting from terrorist activities during Albasir’s reign. After that, $35 million is paid to the victim.
However, only the National Assembly can approve the immunity law. And the families of those who died in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks over the past few months have asked lawmakers to postpone the waiver from Sudan until a court decides whether they qualify for victim compensation. Ultimately, the means can cost billions of dollars and take years to fix.
Congressional officials say lawmakers are currently considering a compromise that would make Sudan accountable for existing claims made by the 9/11 family, but future claims are impossible.
Reconciliation between two former enemies Start in February Not long after General Al Burhan met Mr. Netanyahu in Uganda, Israel’s state-run airline El Al was able to cross Sudan airspace on routes between Israel and South America.
However, tensions quickly erupted between Sudan’s military leaders advocating for normalization and civilian leaders under the President of Ham Germany who were openly hostile to warm ties. However, as Sudan’s economic crisis worsened in August, Secretary of State Mike Pompey again flew to Khartoum to normalize.
Sudanese experts warn that acknowledging Israel could spark a potential street protest that could weaken the government. The possibility of causing anxiety is not clear, but it is possible that it was led by Islamists who have been the backbone of the Albasir regime for decades.
Although some Islamic groups have staged small anti-government street protests in recent months, the government has taken steps to expel Islamists from the military, said Cameron Hudson of the African Center for the Atlantic Parliament, a Sudanese expert in intelligence.
“It was difficult for all of us to understand well what the Islamists were doing in Khartoum. “Are they retreating? Or can you wait? It’s hard to know.”
Lara Jakes from Washington, Declan Walsh from Nairobi, and Adam Rasgon from Jerusalem. Michael Crowley has contributed reporting in Washington, David M. Halbfinger and Ronen Bergman in Jerusalem.