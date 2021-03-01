Home World Trump says Biden is a “disaster” and agrees to the new candidacy

Mar 01, 2021 0 Comments
“Actually, as you know, they lost the White House (…), but who knows, who knows … I can decide to beat them a third time,” he said at the conclusion of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Trump began his first public intervention, an hour after leaving the White House on January 20, and was acquitted of his second political trial in Congress in the case of inciting the uprising in the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill.

The former Republican president did not acknowledge the defeat of Democrat Joe Biden, who accepted the presidency of the United States on January 20 and changed many of his predecessors’ policies, including immigration.

“No matter how powerful interests want to silence us, we will win. There is no doubt that America will be stronger and bigger than ever,” he stressed.

In his speech, Donald Trump called for unity in the Republican Party and rejected the opportunity to form his own party.

“I will continue to fight on your side. We have the Republican Party and it will be as strong and united as ever. I will not start a new party, that is bad news,” he stressed.

Regarding Pita, he said it was “the most devastating first month of any president in modern history.”

