Trump Testing Tsar warns local officials may impose’dramatic steps’ to fight COVID-19

President TrumpDonald John Trump Giuliani leaves Fox business host after comparing him to Christopher Steele. Trump likely to step up support from Nebraska NYT: Trump has relieved 7 million debts mostly associated with the Chicago project.The appointment of the COVID-19 test tsar warned on Wednesday that state and local officials could impose “dramatic measures” to limit the spread of the virus if people do not take the necessary steps to socialize or wear a mask.

“We can still take control of this,” said Brett Giroir, Assistant Secretary of Health at the Ministry of Health, wearing masks, keeping social distancing and keeping an eye out for the holidays. Appeared on NBC’s “Today” show.

Giroir warned residents to pay attention to the epidemic precautions, stressing that local officials in some states could impose “stricter measures because if we don’t change things will increase.”

Some states with already densely populated city centers have lifted the pandemic restrictions to reflect measures imposed earlier this year.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D) announced Tuesday Return to some coronavirus restrictions, Forbidden indoor restaurants and bars, etc.

However, some regional courts have halted pandemic action for a second resolution.

The Michigan Supreme Court Democratic government Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen Whitmer Addressing Women On Coronavirus Recovery:’We Are Getting Husbands To Work Again’ Crowd Retaliation’Keep Her In’ Chant Pittsburgh Synagogue Shootings Was One Of Many Warnings When Trump Speaks Whitmer Blame it, but are you listening now? moreA request to postpone the enactment of a previous court decision that determined that you did not have the proper authority to sustain an emergency condition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitmer took the strictest COVID-19 action in the United States, sparking a feud with Trump over restrictions.

Giroir’s remarks come as the country sets records every day as it deals with coronavirus cases and a surge in hospitalization.

“Yes, we’re checking more cases, but we know because the cases are actually increasing and hospitalizations are on the rise,” Giroir said.

“now [daily hospitalization] The peak was at 70,000 units, and in July it is now about 42,43,000, so much less in July. But they are going up. They are real. Unfortunately, we know the death toll is on the rise. “He added.

There is About 43,000 people in hospital According to the COVID tracking project, the coronavirus increased from about 30,000 people in early October.

The U.S. had an average of nearly 71,000 new COVID-19 cases per day last week. Johns Hopkins University data is displayed.

Giroir said the overall hospitalization rate is significantly lower than the peak in summer, but there is a lot of traffic in medical facilities in several parts of the country.