Trump will leave Washington just hours before Biden’s investment

D.Donald Trump announced on Friday that he would not attend Joe’s inauguration Biden, Flying to your club in Mar-e-Lago, Florida, Where to look TV Retention Biden, In the company of some consultants.

More than two months after his refusal to recognize, his defeat in the election November, Donald Trump promised a smooth power shift, but never congratulated Biden.

Its vice president, Mike Pence, has already said he will attend an investment ceremony that will not have an audience on the streets of Washington for health and safety reasons. TV, Which will have a special program aired by various channels and will be upgraded with the participation of many people Show.

Officials are preparing for a Trump exit ceremony from the White House, which will feature protocol attire, a state visit, a red carpet, a military band and a 21-shot salute.

Also read: The Senate will make the Trump political ruling only after that Biden Possession