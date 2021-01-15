Home World Trump will leave Washington just hours before Biden’s investment

Trump will leave Washington just hours before Biden’s investment

Jan 16, 2021 0 Comments
Trump will leave Washington just hours before Biden's investment

D.Donald Trump announced on Friday that he would not attend Joe’s inauguration Biden, Flying to your club in Mar-e-Lago, Florida, Where to look TV Retention Biden, In the company of some consultants.

More than two months after his refusal to recognize, his defeat in the election November, Donald Trump promised a smooth power shift, but never congratulated Biden.

Its vice president, Mike Pence, has already said he will attend an investment ceremony that will not have an audience on the streets of Washington for health and safety reasons. TV, Which will have a special program aired by various channels and will be upgraded with the participation of many people Show.

Officials are preparing for a Trump exit ceremony from the White House, which will feature protocol attire, a state visit, a red carpet, a military band and a 21-shot salute.

Also read: The Senate will make the Trump political ruling only after that Biden Possession

Always know first.
Fifth consecutive year consumer choice for online printing.
Download our free app.


Google Play Download

READ  Texas, Arizona convey in refrigerated vans to keep hundreds of bodies soon after coronavirus deaths surge

You May Also Like

Dutch government resigns after family scandal - EU

Dutch government resigns after family scandal – EU

United Kingdom suspends flights to Portugal to prevent Brazilian mutation

United Kingdom suspends flights to Portugal to prevent Brazilian mutation

United States. Republican Congressman Joe Biden began the process of dismissal

United States. Republican Congressman Joe Biden began the process of dismissal

United States. "Furman" was arrested and released on bail. He is the son of a judge

United States. “Furman” was arrested and released on bail. He is the son of a judge

Italy: Renzi leaves government and opens crisis declared | The political crisis

Italy: Renzi leaves government and opens crisis declared | The political crisis

Police are investigating the disappearance of an elite student at a French school

Police are investigating the disappearance of an elite student at a French school

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *