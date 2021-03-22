Home World Trump will return to social media with his own site

Mar 22, 2021 0 Comments
“I think we’re going to see President Trump on social media again in two or three months, with his own site,” Jason Miller told Fox News.

Trump’s adviser did not provide further information on the platform, only indicating that several meetings are taking place in Mar-e-Lago, the home of the millionaire Republican businessman in Florida.

“There are many, not just one company that contacts the president,” he said, adding that “this new site will be huge and will bring millions of subscribers into the millions.”

Twitter, during the campaign and in power, was the New York businessman’s primary means of communication, suppressing the 6realDonaldTrump account and its 88 million followers after the January 6 invasion and attack on Capitol Hill.

The former president, who left the White House on January 20 after being defeated by Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the November 2020 presidential election, has been temporarily or permanently banned from the Internet and other major social networks or sites. As Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or Snapshot.

His untimely news, which has permanently crossed American and world political careers in recent years, has become less audible, but Trump continues to maintain his influence within the Republican Party and does not rule out the possibility of re-nominating himself in the 2024 elections.

