Trump’s attorney sued for defamation and $ 1 billion in damages

Dominion, who is accused of destroying 2.7 million votes by Donald Trump, who won the November 3 election for Joe Biden, has filed a lawsuit against former President Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer, accusing him of defaming a “big lie” that is widely alleged to have been rigged. Presidential election, Reuters reports.

In the same case, the Canadian company, which has already sued another Trump lawyer, Sidney Powell, for spreading “false conspiracy theories” about Dominion, is demanding $ 1.3 billion (1. 1.07 billion) in damages after the sale of Giuliani. “Alleged Smear Campaign”.

Dominion adviser Eric Coomer has filed a defamation suit against the organization of the Trump campaign after he was forced to go into hiding due to death threats sent by supporters of the former White House occupier.

Despite all these actions against him, Rudy Giuliani maintained his views and principles on the election, saying during a radio show last week that he was being attacked “for exercising his right to freedom of expression and to protect a consumer.”

Donald Trump and his supporters have spent two months denying defeat in the November 3 election against Joe Biden and accusing several companies of electoral fraud.