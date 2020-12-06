Trump’s bold moves raise fears of ‘destructive’ final days in office

LONDON – It is not uncommon for outgoing presidents to try to squeeze foreign policy decisions with the final development of their executive pen.

But some observers fear President Donald Trump – Dissatisfaction, still demanding success – Joe has tied the hands of President-elect Joe Biden and has been actively trying for months to shape America’s international outlook.

“It’s hard to think you can do something creative in 50-60 days – but you can do something truly devastating,” says retired Adma. Michael Mullen, former chairman of the Coalition, He recently told NBC’s “Meet the Press”. “

Until Biden’s inauguration on January 20, Trump has the right to use his presidential powers to push his administration’s policy goals in places such as Iran, Afghanistan and Iraq.

While many of Trump’s predecessors are not ashamed to follow their agendas regardless of whether their successors agree with them, some experts say the president’s moves are far more dramatic than the rules.

Trump has vowed to continue to increase pressure on Iran, attacked by new sanctions and is said to be Did not pursue military action.

If that approach makes it difficult for Biden to renew the Iran nuclear deal, some observers believe. Assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Bakrizadeh Makes it more.

Israel, which has long been suspected of killing Iranian nuclear scientists over the past decade, has refused to comment on the attack. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his main ally in the White House, has vowed never to revive the nuclear deal.

Many in foreign policy circles were already on the edge, especially after the ouster of Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Hiring Trump loyalists To fill the best vessels at the Pentagon.

Demonstrators demonstrate in Tehran over US airstrikes in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Cossem Solomon in January. Ibrahim Norooji / Abi file

Elsewhere, Trump has pursued a policy of unilaterally severing ties with China by barring US investment in Chinese companies in connection with the People’s Liberation Army. Biden has promised to be tough on Beijing, but will do so with the cooperation of allies rather than acting alone.

The President has drawn up a plan Withdraw 2,500 troops from Afghanistan and Iraq A few days before Pitton’s inauguration.

Biden says he did not accept this until the Islamic State had a plan to fight the militant group once the troops were gone. But other experts fear the move could further destabilize the region and shake up a shaky peace deal with the Taliban.

The loss has also been criticized by some of the president’s closest allies. Republican Senate President Mitch McConnell, R-Guy, said it would “please the people who hurt our allies and harm us.”

Outgoing management pursues goals It differs dramatically from Pitton The next month or so the Biden team will be crippled by an unusually late start.

This is because the president-elect received only his first term National Security Conference Last week, after a belated decision to allow Trump access to the country’s top intelligence.

An F / A-18E Super Hornet on the deck of a USS Nimitz aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea last week. Mass Communication Specialist Class 3 Cheyenne Geletka / US Navy / AP

Biden told NBC News’ Lester Holt that it was the Trump administration His change went to the team “honest.” But Trump’s continued occurrence that he won the election, not to mention his legal committee’s current legal claims, has left some experts nervous.

“This is obviously a big concern,” said Peter Trubowitz, a professor of international relations at the London School of Economics.

“Generally, there is some communication between the outgoing and incoming administrations so that the incoming management is upside down about what the outgoing administration thought it should do,” he said. “This is not the kind of thinking we see on the scene right now – to say the least.”

Moreover, some experts say the opportunity can be found not only from inside the White House, but also in a diversionary Washington among America’s enemies.

Some believe North Korea could take advantage of this opportunity Launch a new missile or conduct a nuclear test. Or China may test the US resolution by increasing Military and economic pressure on Taiwan, The sovereign island that Beijing claims as its home province.

Biden has said he will take a tough stance on China, but will shy away from Trump’s tactic of unilateral pressure. Ali Song / Reuters

Not everyone cares so much about Trump’s interruption.

Salvador Babons, an American associate professor of political sociology at the University of Sydney in Australia, says: “Sometimes I feel like I’m the only person with more than four years of memory.

He argues that we do not have to go too far to find a president who will push the pace of last-minute action and simultaneously promote his legacy and disrupt his successor.

In his final weeks in office, President Barack Obama was ousted Priority offers for Cuban immigrants for decades, Announced sanctions Senior Syrian officials Accelerated recruitment to federal agencies for suspicious chemical weapons attacks and changed prison sentences WikiLeaks Whistleblower Chelsea Manning.

“I think it’s very normal, building loose ends, attempts to put your people in office and the inevitable apology,” Babons said. “I think we should see this as a lot of things in the Trump administration: unique in style, but ordinary in substance.”