Home World Trump’s first public intervention since leaving the White House on the 28th

Trump’s first public intervention since leaving the White House on the 28th

Feb 21, 2021 0 Comments
Trump's first public intervention since leaving the White House on the 28th

D.Former US President Donald Trump has already planned his first public intervention since leaving the White House a month ago.

According to CNN, the 45th US President will address the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando on Sunday, February 28.

According to sources close to Donald Trump, the former president will talk about “the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement,” as well as the “catastrophic policies” of immigration and his successor, Joe Biden.

These statements mark the first face-to-face intervention since Donald Trump’s defeat in the presidential election, when Republicans are divided over how to stand in front of the former president.

According to CNN sources, Vice President Mike Pence was also invited to speak at the event, but he declined the invitation, the Politico newspaper reported. Still, organizers believe there is “more hope” in bringing the former leader to the committee.

The former head of state and businessman, after the Senate rejected his dismissal Rush spoke to Fox News, a pro-Republican television channel, four days after Limbaugh’s death., A conservative American radio star, in which he again rejected the results of the presidential election.

Also read: Washington ended Trump’s siege of Ethiopia on the dam

Always know first.
Fifth consecutive year consumer choice for online printing.
Download our free app.


Google Play Download

READ  Abhay Deol: One particular could make a film about corrupt techniques of Bollywood

You May Also Like

Fire plowing in northern Spain climbs French border

Fire plowing in northern Spain climbs French border

The Boeing 777 engine exploded and crashed in the vicinity of Denver

The Boeing 777 engine exploded and crashed in the vicinity of Denver

Detetado primeiro caso de transmissão a humanos de estirpe da gripe das aves

The first case of human flu was diagnosed with bird flu

In the midst of an ice storm, Ted Cruise went into the heat of Mexico - and the Internet is unforgivable | United States

In the midst of an ice storm, Ted Cruise went into the heat of Mexico – and the Internet is unforgivable | United States

Dubai confirms that Princess Latifa is receiving treatment at her home

Dubai confirms that Princess Latifa is receiving treatment at her home

Clouds from the Sahara Desert are expected to fly across Europe over the weekend

Clouds from the Sahara Desert are expected to fly across Europe over the weekend

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *