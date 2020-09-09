Trump’Very Hard to Deny’ Wins Nobel Peace Prize for Breakthrough in Middle East: Newt Gingrich

“The Norwegian lawmaker President Trump Won the Nobel Peace Prize.

“President Obama basically won the Nobel Peace Prize for waking up, and they gave it to him early in the administration,” said Gingrich, Fox News contributor.Fox and friends.”

After a few weeks of helping Broker peace Between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Trump Nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump, Norwegian officials nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in the Israeli-UAE Peace Agreement

Gingrich said Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and “honestly failed in Syria, the Palestinians failed, and in the Middle East.”

The nomination filed by Norwegian Parliament member Christian Tybring-Gjedde praised Trump for his efforts to resolve a long-standing conflict around the world.

“For his merit, he seems to have put more effort into peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees. , Said in an exclusive interview on Fox News.

Click here to view the FOX News app.

Gingrich said that Trump followed “a very different approach from the Obama administration,” resulting in “real relationships not only with the United Arab Emirates, but also with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Sudan.”

“We will not be surprised at all that in the coming months more than two or three countries will have relations with Israel,” Gingrich said. So this is an amazing achievement. He started his first breakthrough in 25 years,” said Gingrich.

Tybring-Gjedde nominated Trump for the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize but failed. Gingrich explained why the second attempt was more important.

“I think the scale of achievement is so great that it dramatically changes the temperature and rhythm of the Middle East, especially if more than one country follows. I think it’s very difficult to deny Trump at that point. He’s a so-called expert. Even though many people called it deeply opposed it, it would have won the Nobel Peace Prize through very strong diplomacy.”

Jon Decker of Fox News contributed to this report.