Tucker Carlson accuses Facebook of censoring interviews with Chinese virologists

Facebook And others Tech giant Participated in a daunting pattern of censoring words surrounding a major issue. Corona virus Fox News host Tucker Carlson argued in a monologue Wednesday night.

Carlson’s remark came after Facebook put a warning label on a video of an interview with Chinese virologist Dr. Li Meng Yan on Tuesday. “on purpose” We made COVID-19 open to the general public.

“In just a few hours of our interview last night, videos in this segment reached 1.3 million on Facebook,” Carlson said.

“Why not? The coronavirus pandemic has affected the lives of all Americans, and rightfully people want to know where it comes from. But Facebook still doesn’t want you to know it. So Facebook does. Probably suppressed the video. Facebook executives on behalf of the Chinese government made it harder for users to see our segment. People who found the video said in an interview that’information about COVID-19 that independent fact-checkers say false Should be warned to repeat’. added.

Chinese virologist: Chinese government’intentionally’ released COVID-19.

“Facebook-owned Instagram did the same thing. Twitter shut down Dr. Jan’s account completely. He didn’t explain why. The tech company is more on the disease transmission than PhDs like Dr. Li, PhD virologists. I didn’t explain how to know more about it.-Meng Yan. Instead, Facebook and Instagram have identified three facts-the so-called fact check, that proves Yan is lying.

“But by clicking on the link provided, I found something weird. The facts were all posted a few months ago, in January, February and March and have nothing to do with Dr. Lee. -Meng Yan on our show Said… One of the fact checks attacks completely unrelated claims, the virus is patented and the vaccine is ready and ready to use.

“What does that have to do with the interview we did last night? No one would tell us that. The truth is, if you look carefully, you know that experts are often wrong throughout this epidemic. I changed my prescription several times.”

Carlson argued that the solution to the expert’s error is to say more. “The solution to this old problem has been used by us to understand this intuitively. It’s a more informed voice in conversation. That’s how you make smart decisions, and that’s how you get to the truth. Variety of views. Facebook doesn’t believe in this, “he said.

“They believe in censorship. Censorship doesn’t make us smarter. It doesn’t give us better information. If so, if we speak Russian now, the Soviet Union will run the world, but it would have worked instead. The Soviet Union is extinct, it collapsed under the weight of its own absurdity, such as the absurdity caused by censorship, and that is the most basic lesson of the dictatorship, everything is false, what is built on lies collapses over time. “

Carlson also defended Yan and her research. “COVID-19 is not from nature. It was made in a laboratory in Wuhan, China. The Chinese government deliberately disclosed it to the world. This is her claim. Is it true? We have no way of verifying this. I know Dr. Li-Meng Yan is not a quack,” Carlson said.

“She has written peer-reviewed papers on coronavirus transmission in both Nature Magazine and The Lancet. These are the two most respected publications in all sciences. She published her online on the origins of COVID-19. The thesis isn’t frivolous, she points to specific evidence for the claim she’s claiming. She points out the so-called cutoff, often used in genome engineering, where scientists can replace sequences of other viruses to create what she described last night. Identify the site. Frankenstein biological weapon.”