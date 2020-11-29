ANKARA, Turkey (AP) – As Turkey changed its daily reporting system for COVID-19 infections, it confirmed long-standing suspicions by medical groups and the opposition that the country was facing a dangerous rise in cases that could quickly cure Turkey’s health. Organization.

On the one hand, the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this week resumed all positive coronavirus tests – not just the number of patients being treated for symptoms – again raising the number of cases to more than 30,000. With the new data, the country has progressed from the least vulnerable countries in Europe to the worst affected countries.

This comes as no surprise to the Turkish Medical Association, which has been warning for months that previous government figures were hiding the enormity of the spread and that the lack of transparency was contributing to the uprising. However, the ministry says the ministry’s figures are still low compared to the estimate of at least 50,000 new infections a day.

No country can report accurate numbers on the spread of the disease as many asymptomatic cases have not been detected, but the previous number of times has shown that Turkey is relatively better than international, with new cases being reported daily in European countries, including Italy. Britain and France.

That changed on Wednesday as Turkey’s daily cashload quadrupled from nearly 7,400 to 28,300.

The country’s hospitals are overcrowded, medical staff are being burned and proud contract tracers, who once controlled the eruption, are finding it difficult to keep track of the spread, Sebnem Goror, president of the association, told the Associated Press.

“This is the right storm,” said Finconci, who questioned Erdogan and his nationalist allies about the government’s figures and its response to the explosion.

Although the health minister has set the ICU bed rate at 70%, Istanbul-based Intensive Care Nurses Association president Ebru Graner says intensive care unit beds in Istanbul’s hospitals are almost full, with doctors chasing sick patients to find space.

He added that there is a shortage of nurses and the existing nursing staff is exhausted.

“ICU nurses have not been able to return to their normal lives since March,” he told Andhra. “Their children have not seen masked faces for months.”

However, Erdogan said there was “no problem” with the capabilities of hospitals. He accused the public of failing to wear masks, which are mandatory, and subject to social distance rules.

Proving the severity of the eruption, Turkey last month suspended leave for health workers and temporarily banned resignations and early retirement during epidemics. Similar restrictions were imposed for three months in March.

The official daily COVID-19 deaths have also risen steadily, reaching 13,373 with 182 new deaths on Saturday, which was hailed for managing the country’s fortunes and managing to keep deaths low. But those registration numbers are also controversial.

On November 22, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu reported that 186 people had died from infectious diseases in the city – a day when the government announced 139 Govt-19 deaths across the country. The mayor also said that 450 burials take place daily in 15 million cities compared to the average 180-200 recorded in November of the previous year.

“The explosion can only be defeated through a transparent process,” said Imamoglu, Turkey’s main opposition party. “Russia and Germany have announced higher death tolls. Did Germany lose its luster? Did Russia collapse?”

Health Minister Bahredin Coca-Cola rejected Imamoglu’s claims: “I would like to underline that all the figures I provide are accurate.”

Erdogan announced a series of restrictions last week in an effort to contain the epidemic without hurting the already weak economy or business. Opposition parties have stated they will not run in the by-elections. He introduced curfew orders for the first time since June, but limited them to weekend evenings, closing restaurants and cafes excluding takeout services and restricting opening hours for malls, shops and hairdressers.

Both Finconci and Groner said these actions were not enough to contain the exchanges.

“We need to be locked out for at least two weeks, four weeks otherwise science would consider it a much better sum,” Financi said.

Coca said the number of seriously ill patients and deaths was on the rise, with some cities, including Istanbul and Izmir, experiencing their “third peak.” However, Turkey will have to wait two weeks to see the results of the weekend curfew and other restrictions before considering tougher locks, he said.

Meanwhile, the country has reached an agreement to receive 50 million doses of the vaccine, developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovak, and hopes to begin delivering it next month to medical staff and those with long-term illness. Negotiations are underway to purchase a vaccine developed by Pfizer in collaboration with Bioendech Pharmaceuticals. The vaccine, developed in Turkey, is ready for use in April.

Erdogan said he had also spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the possibility of purchasing a vaccine developed by that country.

___

This report was contributed by Janeb Pilkinsoy of Istanbul.