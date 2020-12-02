TV channel, live stream, start time

This afternoon, that’s it Ravens Against the invincible Steelers On NBC. Click here to stream the game live online.

This game was originally scheduled to take place on Thanksgiving Day, but it was Postponed due to COVID-19 eruption Ravens is handling. The Ravens now have at least 16 players on their Reserve / Govt-19 list Lamar Jackson. Backup Robert Griffin III Starting this afternoon. Crows running backs J.K. Doppins And Mark Ingram Are out today.

The Baltimore Ravens are now 6-4 after 11 weeks Loss To Titans Baltimore left the second half lead with 11 points, building a field goal with 15 seconds remaining, and then lost in extra time. This is the team’s second straight defeat and third defeat in the last four games. The Ravens are third in the division behind the Steelers (10-0) and the Cleveland Browns (7-3). If they fall to the Steelers, two-time defending champions Ravens will not only be knocked out of the AFC North title clash, but also out of the wild card race.

Ben Rothlisberger And the Pittsburgh Steelers still failed A 27-3 victory over the Jaguars. R.P. James Connor From the 5th week against Cleveland the Steelers rushed 89 yards out of 13 caravans to reach their first 100-yard quick attempt. WR Dionde Johnson Caught 12 passes for 111 yards – his second 100-yard game in a row Chase Claypool He had four catches and a touchdown for 59 yards, making him The first rookie receiver in the Super Bowl era with 10 touchdowns in 10 games. However, Rothlisburger, who finished with 32 passes and two touchdowns and interceptions in 467 overs for 267 yards, made it clear that Pittsburgh still had work to do. “We are not chasing perfection A perfect 16-0, ”Rothlisberger said via Jerry Tulak Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We chase Lombardy. That is the most important thing to us. ”

How to see Baltimore Ravens Against Pittsburgh Steelers

