TV Rating:’The Masked Singer’ Season 4 premiered as the series Low

“The Masked Singer” kicked off the fourth season as the first contestant to be eliminated by Dragon last night. It’s because the show itself didn’t breathe the rating fire it had in the past.

Last night’s premiere scored 1.4 points for adults aged 18 to 49, with a total audience of 5.4 million. This was enough to get a night rating, but it represents a low series for “The Masked Singer” in both metrics. The previous low was 1.6 and last season ended at 2.3. Following this, Junken’s fellow program’I Can See Your Voice’ debuted with an audience rating of 1.1 and a total audience of 4.5 million, with a strong lead-in retention rate.

There are many possible explanations for these low numbers, including the COVID-19 crisis, along with a general decline in linear TV viewership and a decline in PUT levels.

“America’s talented talent” also felt that influence on Wednesday night. This is because the show’s season finale managed a rating of 0.8 and a total viewership of 6.3 million. It’s roughly similar to Tuesday’s episode, but not as good compared to last season’s finale, which came out at 1.4. Judge Simon Cowell’s injury also affected.

On CBS,’Big Brother’ rose slightly to 1.1, and the total number of viewers slightly exceeded 4 million, and’Island of Love’ took up a quarter of the previous episode, recording 600,000 and 1.9 million. The limited run series “48 Hours: Suspicions” in the 10pm time slot provided a rating of 0.4 and less than 2 million pairs of eyes.

ABC broadcasted “Guardians of the Galaxy” with an audience rating of 0.4 points and 2 million viewers, followed by a replay of “Goldbergs” with 0.2 points and less than 1 million points.

The finale of “Coroner” found a small heartbeat for CW, hitting a 0.1 rating and 707,000 viewers. “100” came before him with the same rating and 569,000 viewers.