Home Top News TV Rating:’The Masked Singer’ Season 4 premiered as the series Low

TV Rating:’The Masked Singer’ Season 4 premiered as the series Low

Sep 24, 2020 0 Comments
TV Rating:'The Masked Singer' Season 4 premiered as the series Low

“The Masked Singer” kicked off the fourth season as the first contestant to be eliminated by Dragon last night. It’s because the show itself didn’t breathe the rating fire it had in the past.

Last night’s premiere scored 1.4 points for adults aged 18 to 49, with a total audience of 5.4 million. This was enough to get a night rating, but it represents a low series for “The Masked Singer” in both metrics. The previous low was 1.6 and last season ended at 2.3. Following this, Junken’s fellow program’I Can See Your Voice’ debuted with an audience rating of 1.1 and a total audience of 4.5 million, with a strong lead-in retention rate.

There are many possible explanations for these low numbers, including the COVID-19 crisis, along with a general decline in linear TV viewership and a decline in PUT levels.

“America’s talented talent” also felt that influence on Wednesday night. This is because the show’s season finale managed a rating of 0.8 and a total viewership of 6.3 million. It’s roughly similar to Tuesday’s episode, but not as good compared to last season’s finale, which came out at 1.4. Judge Simon Cowell’s injury also affected.

On CBS,’Big Brother’ rose slightly to 1.1, and the total number of viewers slightly exceeded 4 million, and’Island of Love’ took up a quarter of the previous episode, recording 600,000 and 1.9 million. The limited run series “48 Hours: Suspicions” in the 10pm time slot provided a rating of 0.4 and less than 2 million pairs of eyes.

ABC broadcasted “Guardians of the Galaxy” with an audience rating of 0.4 points and 2 million viewers, followed by a replay of “Goldbergs” with 0.2 points and less than 1 million points.

READ  Is Coronavirus weakening? Italian qualified claims virus will die out quickly

The finale of “Coroner” found a small heartbeat for CW, hitting a 0.1 rating and 707,000 viewers. “100” came before him with the same rating and 569,000 viewers.

You May Also Like

PlayStation Network crashes and presents problems to users.

PlayStation Network crashes and presents problems to users.

Tyrod Taylor injury: The Chargers' team doctor punctured QB's lungs before the match.

Tyrod Taylor injury: The Chargers’ team doctor punctured QB’s lungs before the match.

Road Warrior Animal dies at age 60: WWE legend remembers Legion of Doom member Joe Laurinaitis

Road Warrior Animal dies at age 60: WWE legend remembers Legion of Doom member Joe Laurinaitis

Tommy DeVito was a guitarist and original member of The Four Seasons.

Tommy DeVito, founding member of The Four Seasons, died at age 92.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays: how to watch, game threads, TV channels

Yankees vs. Blue Jays: how to watch, game threads, TV channels

Vanessa Bryant calls her mother for family drama'The Interview'

Vanessa Bryant calls her mother for family drama’The Interview’

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Unapologetic organizer. Student. Avid music specialist. Hipster-friendly internet buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *