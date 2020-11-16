Tweet for the winners: Michigan fans are ready in part ways with Jim Harbaugh and others after the loss to Wisconsin

Every week, Eleven Warriors dive into the tips of Ohio State coaches and players to bring you Bucky Nation’s #HotTax and Rampings. But since the COVID-19 eruption in Maryland sidelined the state of Ohio, we had to look elsewhere for entertainment.

Fortunately, Michigan advanced in a big way for Ohio State fans on Saturday.

While bucky fans rested on an unpleasant weekend break, the rest of the Big Ten advanced to the race for Indianapolis. Indiana beat Michigan 24-0 on the road against Ohio this Saturday. Ben State suffered a fourth defeat in several games when it fell 30-23 on the way to Nebraska. Northwest and Iowa had big wins to maintain their momentum in the Big Ten West Division title match.

But all eyes were on Ann Arbor in Michigan on Saturday night as the Wolverines feasted on a major time war for Wisconsin.

Michigan needed a win to avoid its first 1-3 start since 1967. The Jim Harbaugh team won two games from Ohio State and Indiana and neck and neck // Check Notes // Rudders Division crown for Big Ten East rights.

The Wolverines did not win Saturday night at the Big House. With an incredible 341 yards and five touchdowns against Wisconsin Michigan, Graham Mertz threw for two touchdowns on the 49-11 route.

Harbaugh’s team, on the other hand, suffocated. Starting the quarterback Joe Milton finished with 19 passes out of 9 for 98 passing yards, with no touchdowns against two interceptions. Milton was then replaced by Kate McNamara, who created only Michigan Touchdown, finishing 4-for-7 for 74 yards and making no interruptions.

Needless to say we have reached desperate times in Michigan. The clock is ticking, and with so many failed games on the schedule, the Wolverines are looking at the barrel of the first lost season of the Harbaugh era.

The Aborigines are restless, and they are ready to move beyond the state of Ohio and the coach who must elevate their program toward the dominance of college football.

Let’s mention.

Jim Harbaugh



Scrolling through the notes of Michigan was a strange experience for me. I was scared to mention the biggest names in the state of Ohio for years, but Wolverine fans brought with it the heat I didn’t experience as their group was buried Saturday night.

Ach Cochrane 4UM Your work is in my friend’s order – Mattie Ayers (ty Mattieears) November 15, 2020

Just minutes before the start of the game, this tweet came. Not a good indicator of what is coming.

Still worry if there is Ach Cochrane 4UM Can field a team that deserves to be called the Michigan Wolverines. – crzytimes (rcrzytimes) November 15, 2020

Before and after football again and very uninteresting.

I have never played football in my life. I even know what to play Ach Cochrane 4UM Snap runs front – Daddy Dew (elCellyTooHardDew) November 15, 2020

I would not have included this tweet if I had not had the same thought many times in the last six years.

At least Ach Cochrane 4UM Is @UMichFootball Getting ready for the game this week … oh. – Jacob Singletory (@BU Wolverine) November 15, 2020

This is awkward.

Ach Cochrane 4UM Thank you for taking us to the place. Move time 2, love ya coach, but its time 2 goes. UofM regression … plz Stop the bleeding & let it go#GoBlue # Without you – Johnny (@ revjohnny77) November 15, 2020

I assure you that this is a very polite tweet that called for Harbor to be removed on Saturday night. And there were many. I can’t say that “every other tweet” calls for his work because it happened more often than not. Could not put R-rated tweets here because my mom is reading this article. Hello Mom.

Ach Cochrane 4UM You are really a bad coach and a tragic failure of an expert – Joseph (@Daniosmond420) November 15, 2020

Say it out loud to those behind you.

I never thought I would see ID day Ach Cochrane 4UM Worse than BRADY HOKE !!!!!! – Barley Pops (@ mitch1517) November 15, 2020

Shish, good to pick up.

Ach Cochrane 4UM You make me miss Rich Rod. – Trevor (Trevor 42893155) November 15, 2020

Liquidize this tweet and burn it in my veins.

If I had the ability to recreate the Mona Lisa painting, I.

You have to resign.

.Ach Cochrane 4UM Get some rest bro – Terry McLaren Stan Account (ealRealJeffThomas) November 15, 2020

You need to retire.

You must be removed.

You have to leave.

You hate to see it.

During the years I watched notes from Ohio state coaches and players, I never saw the amount of vitriol I enjoyed diving into these Michigan notes.

Based on the tone of the tweets, I found myself doing well in the second half of Harpock’s notes. I did not reach the moment when Wisconsin reached the 28-0 first half lead.

@UMichFootball What are you playing ???? It should be Ach Cochrane 4UM Last year and the year of the attack coordinators please! – Lisa Klots (Klotsy 18) November 15, 2020

As the score piled up, Michigan fans and spectators alike rallied.

Ach Cochrane 4UM Put me in a coffin – Evan Reid (seitsevanreed) November 15, 2020

Surely.

Me too, sweet Michigan fan.

Lose games of matter, frankly.

The box of shame is inevitable and demands justice.

Ach Cochrane 4UM Do the right thing and resign. Repay the last two years of your salary and bonus. You are not a good fit for the program. https://t.co/MraBHWufJa – Dr. Pointexter Er (rdrpoindexterer) November 15, 2020

It’s gone, everything. not that.

JoshCottis



O Coach_Gattis 2nd and 18th and you run a QB draw, 3rd and 16th, you go to Wisconsin. – Tim Colax (imtimkolacz) November 15, 2020

Are you suggesting that Cuttis does not have the best judgment in difficult game-calling situations?

Interception

Wrong start

Run for minus 2 yards

QB draw on 2nd and 18th

Terrible choice on the 3rd and 18th

Michigan offense in nut shellO Coach_Gattis # SpeedInSpace – Joey Mays (jmays23) November 15, 2020

# Blueprint completed.

Ach Cochrane 4UM O Coach_Gattis And Dan Brown … you have to go. The worst Michigan football team I have ever seen !! Absolutely embarrassing Sincerely, Life Long Michigan fan – Micah Mohr (mohr_micah) November 15, 2020

Ringing approval.

O Coach_Gattis You should be ashamed of yourself. – C (ectheecarterc) November 15, 2020

Why do we throw 40 yard passes when we need 7 yards first down … really @UMichFootball … Ach Cochrane 4UM And O Coach_Gattis You suck … your QB has not shown any consistency all season … pic.twitter.com/iQKf59F6vw – Bradley Bender (d bdbender1) November 15, 2020

All uselessness.

Dan Brown



FBCoachDBrown I hope you will be the coach as it depends on your work tonight! – Shane Williams (CoachShen54) November 14, 2020

// Bad store dot gif … //

FBCoachDBrown Don’t move the bed tonight. No pressure – Carson Gilbert (@ Carsongilbert92) November 14, 2020

// More abyss dot gif bad view … //

It was resolved very quickly.

FBCoachDBrown Removed after tonight? – Kurt Falvo (BIGHOUSE30) November 15, 2020

Bring some boxes with you on Monday morning FBCoachDBrown You will need them – John Blomstrom (_The_Johnny_B) November 15, 2020

For recycling purposes, or …?

FBCoachDBrown Leave it alone. Please leave a comment for the program. – Michael L. Moyer (MMoyer23) November 15, 2020

Oh. Or that.

When you leave it at that, it looks bad.

The Big Ten travels to the Michigan Rutgers for the next-to-last rights battle before hosting the undefeated Ben State in the Division Ten race. The Wolverines arrive in Maryland before heading to Ohio for the regular season final.

Congratulations to all three men Mentioned Above.