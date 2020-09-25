Twelve Rivers Important Stage Points in Las Vegas

During NASCAR Celebrates Michael Jordan’s Initiation as Cup Owner, His arrival at the expense of the other team.

Jordan and Denny Hamlin Purchased Germain Racing’s charter, Marks the end of the single vehicle team as the season ends at the Phoenix Raceway on November 8.

There are 7 races left in Germain Racing. Ty Dillon Before the team’s more than 40 employees were scattered, some were within the sport and some were elsewhere. The team is racing for the first time since it was announced on Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7pm EST on NBCN).

“It hasn’t been really easy in the last few weeks,” Dillon told NBC Sports.

He has been the driver of Germain Racing for the last four seasons. The team that won the Truck title with Todd Bodine in 2006 and 2010 has competed in the Cup competition since 2009. Germain Racing’s best cup finish was Dillon and Casey Mears in fourth place.

The team’s future collapsed when GEICO decided it would not return after this season. If there are no sponsorships and there are multiple groups interested in the team charter, the sale has become the best route for owner Bob Germain. Hamlin and Jordan quickly tried to buy the charter. Their deal made headlines.

Germain Racing employees, whose lives have been raised by the novel coronavirus, are now looking for a job in the epidemic. Adds stress in 2020, which has been tested a lot.

“We all go through things,” said Dillon. “Life will never be easy or perfect. For me this was definitely an extremely stressful time from all things, the virus going on. Our team announced that we are selling and is currently being sold in 7 races. You can still get the chance to see there are people you care about.

“Everyone is trying to maintain a good attitude. It’s a very tough situation. And I have a little girl (turning 3 years old in November) and my wife is pregnant and will have a son in November. I have a concern about the virus and I want to make sure my daughter has grown up and if I can still go out and do what my two and a half year old can do. It’s more important to me than everything I spend time with her.

“Then I have a desire to provide for my family in my heart. I am 28 years old and I have just started. … Also, since I was 13 years old, I’ve been (racing) and put a lot of effort and time into it. It seems I haven’t yet proved what my ability to do. It is always in my mind. So it was extremely stressful.”

Dillon said he was relying on his beliefs to solve these problems.

“I believe God is with me in this process no matter how much I don’t understand,” he said. “He is on the other side. He will take me to the place where I can do the most for his kingdom, and the greatest joy at the end of where I am going here.

“In this storm I knew it was my teeth. It’s definitely not an easy season and I’m immature to know what’s going to happen.”

Dylan, who finished the season’s 10th best in Las Vegas in February, said he had gathered sponsorships in 2021. He is one of many drivers who haven’t announced a ride next year. On that list Clint Bower, Cory La Joy, Daniel Suarez, Chase Bresko, Austin Sindrick and Justin Haley, Above all.

Dillon told NBC Sports, “This and next week will be really important weeks to figure out what’s next. There are so many things that can happen and I’m not sure what will happen.”

2. Staying power

Michael Jordan brought the news to NASCAR, but the key is how long he stays as the owner.

This sport is full of ex-athletes and celebrities who have taken on ownership roles over the years and have disappeared.

While many in the sports world hope that Jordan can help attract more fans and businesses, he must remain in the sport to achieve some of these goals.

Denny Hamlin Partners With Jordan On New Team Bouba Wallace NBC Sports and Fox in an exclusive interview this week He is confident that he can make a program with the power of his stay..

Hamlin said of Jordan, “He has me to help with everyday tasks.” “Obviously I’m doing my daily routine and I’m running a car race. This is what I will continue to do for years with the FedEx team, but knowing enough about this sport can lead this ownership team. It’s the right direction.”

The team is expected to work with Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing.

Another key is the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets and other business venture owners, hired to run the busy Hamlin Racing and Jordan teams.

Hamlin said, “I think you’ll get the skills by starting from scratch with a team that basically hires the best talent possible in all positions.” “Trust me. Since this has become public knowledge, we have already started such a conversation.

“We will give Bubba the best chance or chance to win the first grade. I believe he can win in his first year, but it’s also not naive to think this is an easy business. It’s difficult to win.

“Two years ago I did not win the race. I have 12 years of experience and I am with the best team. My colleague, Kyle Bush, Is one of the best and has yet to win 2020. It’s not easy. It will be difficult, but I’m sure Bubba will have everything he can win.

Then Jordan will be in the sport for a long time.

3. TikTok timing was right

always Ryan Vargas Although he spent time looking for sponsorships, networking in the NASCAR garage, and riding the Xfinity series, he wouldn’t have imagined how he signed the deal. Most Popular Social Media Asset of the Year.

Ryan Pistana, a friend of Vargas who designs paint schemes for some NASCAR teams, receives credit.

Pistana built the TikTok car for Vargas. Because Vargas uses too many social apps. Pistana posted a concept plan for Vargas on social media in July.

TikTok soon saw the image and the conversation began.

Vargas told NBC Sports, “They loved the plan and they loved the sport. “They are very passionate about jumping.”

TikTok was also a good representative in Vargas. With over 40,000 followers and nearly 600,000 likes. Vargas’ TikTok videos are a mix of fun, behind-the-scenes images and inspiration.

In about two months, TikTok has completed a six-race contract with Vargas and JD Motorsports, which will start next week at the Talladega Superspeedway. The contract allows Vargas to run the rest of the season.

These six races equal the number of races Vargas has run in the series since last year. He played 3 races last year and 3 races this season.

When he wasn’t racing he was often in the road crew at JD Motorsports. Last month, Vargas BJ McLeodRichmond and Daytona’s cars drove for Darlington (25th place) team Jeffrey UnhardtThe car in Dover.

Vargas said about her role as a mechanic on the track, “you learn by just doing it.” “So when I get in the car, I know what I want.”

Great learning experience, but drivers want to drive and Vargas is no different.

“Sometimes I’ll lie if I say it’s not a tingling. My friends are racing and doing what they want,” he said. “I’ve experienced what it’s like to collapse almost everything. I completely finished the race at the end of 2018, so I know what it is like to sit without being in a car.”

Vargas is grateful for meeting Mike Davis, Director of Brand Strategy at JR Motorsports and co-host. Dale Unhard Jr. Dale Jr. Supported him after the 2018 season on Download.

Vargas said of what Davis told him at the meeting: “Give me one piece of advice, attend, and don’t stop working with gear.”

Vargas continued to follow his dreams. Now he can win 6 races thanks to social media.

4. Fan’s Last Ride

For nearly 20 years, Kenneth Chase took his grandson Brendon Harmon to the NASCAR race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

They traveled from Chase’s home in Sebago, Maine, and camped with friends and family. Sometimes the group was so big that a second camp was needed to accommodate everyone.

The tour started when Harmon was about 5 years old. They continued when Chase, known to his grandsons as Pa, had prostate cancer.

When his grandfather was treated in 2012, Harmon decided to take him to the Daytona 500.

Harmon did two things and saved more than $3,000 so he could take his grandfather and mother to the 2013 Daytona 500. He paid for air tickets, race tickets and hotels.

Chase later developed colon cancer. The doctor removed the tumor. The cancer has recurred. They did another operation. Cancer recurs and spreads.

Chase died on August 25th. He would have been 77 on Saturday.

Harmon says of Chase, “He is the person I dream of one day. “I hope my future grandchildren will think of me the way I think.”

Harmon found a way to honor his grandfather. NASCAR Foundation and Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Cancer Hero Program Recommendation. The program auctions space on NASCAR trucks or cars to name people at the Las Vegas race this weekend. More than 40 drivers are participating. The program has raised about $100,000.

Harmon learned about the auction just before the auction ended. He didn’t have enough money to offer the winning bid, but he asked his friends for help and they got together to offer a winning bid of about $2,800 to get Chase’s name up. Alex BowmanSunday car in Las Vegas.

Chase was a Dale Earnhardt fan. He switched to Hendrick Motorsports driver Jeff Gordon and Jimmy Johnson After Earnhardt’s death. Chase remained a Hendrick fan after that, so giving his name to the Hendrick car was perfect for Harmon.

Harmon told NBC Sports, “He can go once faster. “He feels the race car one more time and he hears the race car one more time.”

Harmon gathers with the family on Sunday to cook at his house and serves venison steak and chicken on the grill. He will also eat ice cream. Chase ate ice cream, often chocolate, when watching the race on TV.

Watching the Sunday match at NBCSN and knowing that his grandfather’s name will come to Bowman’s car would be special for Harmon.

“It will be a mix of joy and tears,” he said.

5. Learning by example

The Xfinity playoffs kick off Saturday night at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7:30 PM EST for NBCSN).

During Chase Briscoe enters after the seventh win of the season., Regular season champion Austin Cindric has the most wins this season. Harrison Burton I’m trying to turn the lessons he learned this season into a title run.

Burton told NBC Sports that one of the things he’s most advanced this season is “using my head and thinking about things.”

He points out that taking third place on the Kansas Speedway was a turning point.

“Kansas is probably one of the funniest races I’ve ever lost,” he said. “How can I beat Austin (Cindric)? Brandon Jones)? What can I show him to do what I want? (It’s) I hear Denny Hamlin talk and speak on his radio. Use the mental aspect of the game to your advantage. It was really fun to go where it was a big problem and try to make the most of it.”

The key is to have a car that the driver can think of as hitting his mark in each corner.

“When you become a muscle memory, you can free your brain and create strategies in your head,” he said. “It will hurt the tire, but you can show the line to people who know it is fast. Then they drive them out in the long run because they’ve been doing it.”

In those circumstances, who taught Burton a memorable lesson?

“Briscoe does a good job of showing you the other lane and getting you in the other lane, and he has the ability to overtake you in a completely different (lane),” Burton said.

