Twitter launches service to compete with Clubhouse in April – Social Networks

Social network Twitter will launch an audio service called Space in April, in which any user can create public conversations to compete with the popular clubhouse, the company’s spokesman announced Thursday.

This service is still in beta with over 1,000 users – the trial version is only available to a group of prohibited users who test features and send feedback to programmers.

Twitter’s goal in recent months has been to compete with the popular clubhouse site on the web, especially after it was mentioned in interviews with Tesla founder Elon Musk and Facebook co – founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Clubhouse is a combination of a virtual conference (increasingly common as a result of infection) and an interactive podcast.

Users can create rooms for discussions on certain subjects, but they can only participate through audio. Up to 5,000 can be in one room at a time.

The site currently restricts the number of people who can access it: it is only available for Apple devices, and yet an invitation can only enter the media room, i.e. only those invited by an existing social network, you can ‘give voice’.

Both of these factors made Clubhouse popular among politicians and celebrities, especially in the media, in the United States.