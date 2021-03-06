Twitter spaces are available for Android users

The Clubhouse, A social voice chat network that won iOS users earlier this year, has beaten a competitor in the Android: Spaces launched by Twitter. The activity, which is still in beta, began to be released on Tuesday (2). For now, users are not yet able to create their own rooms: it is necessary to use the provisions provided by the social network during the trial period.

Android folks, our beta is growing! Starting today you can join and talk anywhere. Soon you can create your own, but we still do a few things. Place your 👀 outside to direct places above your home Advertising – Spaces (Twitterspace) March 2, 2021

Gaps are gradually being released for Android users with the current version of Twitter. This feature is also being developed for the Apple operating system, but it is not yet clear when it will be released to iOS users.

Even Facebook already has signs of starting a job Clubhouse Owned. For now, no date has been set yet to launch the tool.

Spacing differences

Twitter’s new feature works just like its competitor. Users enter intervals (equivalent to clubhouse rooms) and chat via voice messages.

However, one big difference between them is that the Twitter tool does not require calls. At intervals, users can enter rooms through shared links in tweets or live messages, and navies (equivalent) Stories). In addition, there is no limit to the number of people in a room.

Advertising

This is the way Twitter has found to avoid many things Controversial This includes the clubhouse. They include Selling invitations Enter the rooms and Safety holes.

The new Twitter feature will allow users to schedule conversational times. Credit: _c_at_work

Another great benefit of space is the transcription of transmitted audios, which increases the inclusion of hearing impaired people in chats. Twitter has already released functions for sending via audio Direct information And in form Tweet (Limited to 140 seconds), but they have no text captions. It is hoped that the social network will address this situation by the end of this year.

In addition, spaces allow participants to react to audios with emojis and share messages related to what is being said in the rooms. Another feature to create a new Twitter feature is the opportunity to schedule time for chat rooms and share the call. That way, it will be easier to set up a chat with friends or followers on the platform.

Via: Uol tilt e Kismodo