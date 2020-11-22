Tyler Perry Studios attracts thousands for early Thanksgiving



Exclusive details Courtesy of Tyler Perry Studio

Tyler Perry This weekend was in the mood to give – and seems to be in the mood to get thousands ahead of the most challenging Thanksgiving.

Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta turned out to be the site of an incredibly long car on Sunday morning as people came from all over to jump on the food bandwagon from the studio called DBSGiving to feed 5,000 families. Intended.

DP and co. The first 5,000 families were promised non-pull and gift cards to their grounds … and people asked louder and louder because cars started arriving on Saturday afternoons and only grew on a large scale Sunday – 8 AM ET to drive until noon.

Take a look at these drone shots, which show a bird’s eye view of the scene – you can see the traffic backup being taken on the freeway around there … and the word on the ground is that it’s more packed than it looks.

As to how this was done, Tyler’s staff made sure to keep the corona virus in mind … All delivery of items was a carbside pickup, and everyone receiving the maintenance package was asked to wear masks. TPS staff were covered from head to toe in PPE, so by all accounts … this is safe for this type of stuff.